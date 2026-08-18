WR Isaiah Sategna 'Likes What he Sees' From Oklahoma's Offense in Fall Camp

NORMAN — Fall camp will have Oklahoma’s receiving corps prepared for the season.

Emmett Jones’ group, led by Isaiah Sategna, has to battle the Bowen brothers, Peyton and Eli, Courtland Guillory, Michael Boganowski, Jacobe Johnson and more every day in practice — priceless preparation ahead of a grueling season.

“I’m really liking what I’m seeing as a team,” Sategna said on Tuesday. “Offense, defense. Iron sharpens iron. I really like the spot that we’re in right now.”

Sategna emerged as a star a year ago.

He transferred from Arkansas, a move that allowed him to set new career-bests across the board.

He led OU with 67 catches for 965 yards and eight touchdowns, but Sategna returned to Norman to take his game to the next level.

“Feel like I really put in the work this off-season, and I’m ready to just show everybody what I can do this year,” Sategna said.

“One thing (I improved) was blocking, and then focusing on every single play. Not taking any plays off. Just having the most utmost belief, focus, on every single play.”

Sategna has been pleased with the growth of the entire offense, too.

The Sooners have put an emphasis on running the ball more efficiently this offseason, an effort that could help loosen coverage up for OU’s pass catchers downfield.

“We had a lot of returning starters and then we had some guys from the portal, so I feel like we’ve got everything we need,” Sategna said, echoing the message of guest speaker and former NFL head coach Jon Gruden. “We don’t need anybody else. We’ve got what we need and we’ve just got to focus and keep just honing in on the details.”

❝We got what we need❞ 😤 pic.twitter.com/QkIr9AkOyJ — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 15, 2026

The offense has built confidence battling head coach Brent Venables’ defense throughout camp as well, as they know the group they see in practice will be one of the most talented units Ben Arbuckle’s offense sees all year.

“Going against BV’s defense, you’re going to see stuff that you don’t see with other teams,” Sategna said. “You’re going to see something new every day, too. It’s really good going against them, seeing different looks and stuff. It helps us communicate with John (Mateer) more. We’ve really got to be really on the same page when we’re going against BV’s defense.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.