Oklahoma Falls Short Against Texas A&M as Sooners Struggle from Field

NORMAN — Even on a stagnant offensive night, the Sooners had a chance late — but they were unable to finish.

Oklahoma fell 75-71 to Texas A&M for its second loss in a row. The Sooners’ defeat marks their second against the Aggies this season, as they lost to A&M in College Station on Jan. 10.

OU fell to 13-14 overall and 3-11 in SEC play with the loss, while A&M improved to 19-8 and 9-5 with the victory.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Three-point shooting not enough for OU

Oklahoma’s shooters pulled the trigger often from deep.

The Sooners went 11-of-30 from beyond the arc. Five different OU players — Dayton Forsythe, Kuol Atak, Nijel Pack, Xzayvier Brown and Jadon Jones — hit multiple 3-pointers.

The problem? Oklahoma didn’t have the same efficiency inside the perimeter.

Oklahoma shot 33 percent from the floor. The Sooners particularly struggled in the second half, making only seven of their 28 field-goal attempts (25 percent).

OU also couldn’t find much offense down low, as the Aggies outscored the Sooners 32-12 in the paint.

Despite these woes from the field, OU was within reach until the final seconds.

Trailing 74-71 with 18 seconds left, the Sooners had a chance to tie the game. But Forsythe missed a three-point attempt, and the Aggies secured the rebound.

A&M guard Rylen Griffen made one of his two free-throw attempts to ice the Aggies’ win.

Forsythe logs quality bench minutes

Forsythe didn’t start Saturday’s game, but he was still one of Oklahoma’s most impactful players.

A sophomore guard from Dale, OK, Forsythe logged 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting, and he made two 3-pointers. He played 29 of the game’s 40 minutes.

In addition to his scoring numbers, Forsythe registered six assists and one rebound. Five of his assists came in the first half.

Forsythe entered Saturday’s game averaging 5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. His XXXX points were a season high, and it marked only his third time in double figures in the 2025-26 season.

Two home games left

After Saturday’s loss, the Sooners have only two games remaining at the Lloyd Noble Center this year.

Oklahoma will host Auburn on Tuesday before playing its final home game against Missouri on March 3.

The Sooners came into Saturday’s game ranked No. 69 in the NET, which are used heavily by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. A win against the Aggies would have added another quad-two victory to OU’s resume, but the Sooners squandered their chance to climb in the NET.

Realistically, Oklahoma’s only chance to make the tourney is to win the SEC Tournament. Even if the Sooners were to win all four of their remaining regular-season games and a handful of contests at the SEC tourney, they likely would be on the wrong side of the bubble.

Tuesday’s game against Auburn will tip off at 8 p.m.