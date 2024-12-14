OU Basketball: Oklahoma Set for Battle with Oklahoma State at Paycom Center
NORMAN — A rivalry will be reignited on Saturday.
Oklahoma will battle Oklahoma State at the Paycom Center, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder, for the first time as opponents from different conferences. OU moved to the Southeastern Conference during the summer, while Oklahoma State remained in the Big 12.
While it isn’t on either of the programs’ campuses, the game carries significant implications.
“It’s extremely emotional,” senior forward Sam Godwin said. “It’s going to be a great environment, kind of in the middle for both teams, so just to get another shot at them, hopefully get the win again.”
The Sooners’ last two games against the Cowboys as conference adversaries went down to the wire.
OU beat Oklahoma State 66-62 in the game at Norman, while the Sooners needed overtime in Stillwater to beat the Cowboys 84-82.
Godwin is one of five Sooners originally from Oklahoma. He grew up watching the rivalry and knows its importance.
And playing at the Paycom Center is just a cherry on top.
“It's always fun to play a rival like this,” Godwin said. “Growing up in Oklahoma—we practiced there yesterday, and I was just kind of in awe getting shots up on that court because I’ve been watching games there since I was like 5, so that was pretty cool.”
Oklahoma State enters Saturday’s game 6-2.
The Cowboys lost games to two mid-majors, Nevada and Florida Atlantic, but it’s worth noting that both of those teams reached the NCAA Tournament a year ago. They have also earned wins against Miami (Florida) and Seton Hall.
Oklahoma State’s two leading scorers — Abou Ousmane and Marchelus Avery — are both transfers playing their first seasons in Stillwater. OSU’s 2023-24 season was up-and-down, but the Cowboys have instantly improved, thanks to the transfer portal.
“(Oklahoma State coach Steve Lutz) has some old, tough competitors,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “He did a really good job of getting some older guys that really compete and defend, and he’s got them playing at a really good pace.”
As for the Sooners, they’re playing really strong basketball.
Oklahoma enters the Bedlam Series 9-0 and No. 13 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25. The Sooners have taken down Providence, Arizona, Louisville and Georgia Tech on their way to the undefeated start.
“I love the resolve and resiliency that we’ve found out going through this stretch,” Moser said.
Saturday’s game is also great preparation for the Sooners as their first season of SEC conference play approaches.
Oklahoma State plays in the Big 12, which is widely regarded as one of college basketball’s best leagues. From top to bottom, the conference is stacked.
It’s a good test for the Sooners, as the SEC is similarly strong. In the latest AP Poll, nine SEC teams were ranked in the top 25, and four others received votes.
OU will play just three more non-conference games after Saturday’s Bedlam game, so the matchup with the Pokes is more than just the reignition of a rivalry: It’s prep for what lies ahead.
“I think we've been through this to where we've talked about the league we're in is the number one league, and all of a sudden, here we go again,” Moser said. “It's groundhog day. It's that old saying: How do you eat an elephant? It's one bite at a time, and we just gotta go one of these games at a time.”