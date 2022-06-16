Skip to main content

2023 Big 12/SEC Challenge Pits Oklahoma Against Alabama

The Sooners are set to battle the Crimson Tide for the second time in three years.

Matchups for the Big 12/SEC Challenge were announced Thursday morning, pitting the Sooners against Alabama on Saturday, January 28. For the second straight year, Oklahoma will have the home court advantage.

This will mark the 10th annual challenge, with all ten Big 12 members facing off against an SEC school. The Big 12 currently has the edge, leading the challenge 48-41 all time.

This could be one of the last seasons that the Sooners’ lace up the kicks for the Big 12 side, as Oklahoma and Texas’s jump to the SEC is looming in the near future.

Last season, Porter Moser picked up his first big momentum win in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, knocking off then-No. 14 Florida and securing a ranked win early on.

This will be Oklahoma’s second time playing Alabama in the last three years, as the two teams were paired together in the 2020-21 season too. OU got the best of the No. 9 ranked Crimson Tide, coming away with a 66-61 victory in Norman. Not to mention, the Sooners were without Austin Reaves and Devion Harmon as well.

Other matchups at the Big 12/SEC Challenge include Arkansas at Baylor, Iowa State at Missouri, Kansas at Kentucky, Florida at Kansas State, Ole Miss at Oklahoma State, TCU at Mississippi State, Texas at Tennessee, Texas Tech at LSU, Auburn at West Virginia.

