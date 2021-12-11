Arkansas Test Will be an Important Part of Oklahoma's Continued Growth

Porter Moser's team is still feeling each other out after a shocking mid-week loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

he Oklahoma Sooners are still trying to figure out what they are.

After Porter Moser cobbled together a roster through the transfer portal, it’s completely understandable that the team is still feeling each other out just nine games into the year.

But coming off a head-scratching loss to a depleted Butler team, Moser is hoping to get more out of his Sooners (7-2) as they turn around to face the No. 12-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (9-0).

Building a 12-point lead in the middle of the second half against Butler, the Bulldogs switched to a zone which puzzled the Sooners.

Butler came all the way back and held off Oklahoma in overtime, a game Moser wished he had more time to break down this week with the team.

“Unfortunately (we) had to take a day off (Wednesday),” Moser said in a Zoom press conference on Thursday. “It pained me. I wanted to practice for nine hours and watch film for another 11. Per NCAA rules, that was our day off.

“… We had an enormous amount of teaching moments in that game - from shot selection to zone offense of not only the offense and zone principles, knowing how to pass-fake, knowing how to gap dribble, how to pinch in a zone. We got so spread out, we were just playing catch. That starts with me.”

The good news for Oklahoma is they were able to learn their lessons from their first loss against Utah State, at least for a few games.

Poor shot selection and time management cost the Sooners against the Aggies, but they responded almost immediately with a pair of late victories over UCF and Florida.

Both of those contests came down to the wire, and Moser’s coaching points seeped in as Oklahoma executed late to seal both victories.

Now, the team will have to galvanize again, continuing to take steps forward if they hope to get back on track.

“That’s what I want to see is I want to see them to continue to grow,” Moser said. “I really want to see our 6-10 continue to grow.

“The last game was the first game that our first five hasn’t gotten us off to a good start in the second half. But I do love what they did. They came in, Butler scored two quick ones, and then we came back and we answered. It’s just about getting better.”

Unfortunately, the Sooners will face their biggest test of the season on a short turnaround.

The Razorbacks have blasted all challengers thus far, coasting through the early stages of the season.

“What I see from Arkansas is I see a really good team,” Moser said. “I see a lot of different pieces. They’ve got length, they’ve got athleticism, they’ve got shooters, they’ve got quick point guards, they’ve got length inside.



“… I just see a lot of weapons. They come at you, they’re going to press you, they’re going to run and jump you. They’re gonna go for turnovers constantly. They turn turnovers into baskets as good as anybody.”

If the Sooners want to turn their fortunes around against Arkansas, they’ll have to mop some things up in the rebounding department.

OU allowed Butler to pull down 15 offensive rebounds their last time out, ultimately losing the rebounding battle 43-30.

Moser said the Sooners didn’t do a good job of boxing out against the Bulldogs, something they’ll have to shore up to have any chance of upsetting the Razorbacks.

“You’ve got to take care of the ball and you’ve got to rebound,” Moser said. “They’re relentless on the glass. You’ve got to take care of the ball and you’ve got to rebound. Those are just two fundamental basics that go into that game. Then you’ve got to execute. For us, we’ve got to control the tempo, execute with that.”

Though the Sooners won’t be at home, they should have a nice atmosphere awaiting them at the BOK Center in Tulsa to help spur on their defense.

The ticketing at the BOK Center will be split 50/50 between the OU and Arkansas faithful, which should create a tournament atmosphere for the marquee non-conference showdown.

“I think it's going to be a passionate game,” Moser said. “I know our fan base, Arkansas' fan base, its two passionate fan bases. That's what I anticipate.”

Tip-off on Saturday afternoon is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

“I anticipate it being a high-energy atmosphere,” Moser said. “… To play these kind of times in this kind of venue, it's what you really want.”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.