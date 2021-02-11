FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Big 12 moves Oklahoma's game vs. Texas

Sooners and Longhorns will now tangle at 8 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN
Oklahoma gets a chance next week to impress the nation.

The Sooners’ basketball game against Texas next Tuesday has been moved from a 6:30 p.m. tipoff on ESPN+ to an 8 p.m. start on ESPN.

The Sooners have a conference game this Saturday at No. 14 West Virginia (noon, ESPN+) before returning to Lloyd Noble Center to take on the 13th-ranked Longhorns.

The Sooners are ranked No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25 this week, and head to Morgantown with a 12-5 overall record, 7-4 in conference play.

