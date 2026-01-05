Oklahoma Continues to Bolster its Offensive Line With an SEC Starter From the Portal

The Oklahoma Sooners have been busy at work to attempt to strengthen an offensive line that has its foundation in place for the future.

OU already earned a transfer portal commitment from Western Carolina offensive lineman/center Caleb Nitta, and now have added offensive tackle E'Marion Harris from Arkansas, per OU Insider's Parker Thune.

Harris, a two-year starter with the Razorbacks, has been a staple for Arkansas' explosive offenses since Bobby Petrino made his return to the school as its offensive coordinator. He redshirted in 2022 before seeing action in six games in 2023. Harris then took the starting right tackle position in 2024 and started all 13 games.

In 2025, Harris started in 11 games and missed a loss to Mississippi State due to injury.

The Razorback offenses have produced gaudy numbers during Harris' run as the starting right tackle. He was part of an offensive line that paved way for six games of 500-plus yards of total offense — including a 630-yard explosion against Arkansas State in 2025, 673 yards against Mississippi State and 648 yards against Oklahoma State in 2024.

Per Pro Football Focus, Harris thrives in pass protection (averaged out with a 66.2 pass protection grade) and is a solid run blocker (50.8).

The Sooners are expecting big things from entrenched starters Michael Fasusi, Eddy Pierre-Louis on the left side, center Jake Maikkula and offensive lineman swingman Ryan Fodje in 2026. Fasusi, Pierre-Louis and Fodje started the final five games together — with Fasusi and Fodje starting in more games earlier in the season — as freshmen and project to improve on solid inital performances.

Oklahoma lost two-year starter and 2025 All-SECer Febechi Nwaiwu along with graduate transfer Derek Simmons on the right side. Harris' arrival projects to shore up the right side of the line, joining the young Fodje in his second season.

Oklahoma center Troy Everett talks with offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh before one of the Sooners' fall practices. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

This offensive line will be the most experienced unit Bill Bedenbaugh has overseen in the SEC and overall since 2023 when transfer Walter Rouse joined Tyler Guyton, McKade Mettauer and Andrew Raym. Recruiting misses and injury misfortune came home to roost during the 2024 season, which led to Bedenbaugh having to rely on three freshmen to get the job done.