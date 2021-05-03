Former Duke Blue Devil Jordan Goldwire signs with Oklahoma

Joining OU from the transfer portal, All-ACC Defensive teamer Jordan Goldwire is one of four new transfer additions to Porter Moser's roster

Former Duke Blue Devil Jordan Goldwire has officially signed with the Oklahoma Sooners.

After playing 116 games for Duke, Goldwire opted to enter the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility, landing with Porter Moser in Norman.

The 6-foot-2 guard from Norcross, GA, averaged 5.8 points, 4.0 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game last year at Duke.

"Jordan has been on the highest stage in college basketball at Duke. He's older and has played a lot of games at a very high level,” Moser said in a press release. “He's a big guard, he makes good decisions, he makes guys better and has a good assist-to-turnover ratio.”

Mostly utilized as a defensive specialist for the Blue Devils, Goldwire was voted to the 2021 All-ACC Defensive Team, but will be in position to play a larger role in the offense for OU.

“He's a steady guy who's a true point guard, but he can also score it more than he has. I think he's looking for an expanded role offensively, and we're looking for that for him, as well,” Moser said. “He's a super-high character guy, he defends and he's efficient on offense. I love all those traits about him."

Moser’s emphasis on team defense will still fit Goldwire nicely though, as he should be able to slot right alongside Elijah Harkless, who was second in the Big 12 in steals last season, swiping the ball 1.9 times per game.

Goldwire will join Eastern Washington’s Tanner and Jacob Groves, as well as SMU’s Ethan Chargois as new additions to the Sooner roster out of the transfer portal since Moser has arrived at OU.