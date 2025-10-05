How Did PFF Grade Oklahoma in Its Win Over Kent State?
The No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners moved to 5-0 after a 44-0 blasting of the Kent State Golden Flashes.
OU scored on its first drive of the game and never looked back.
Oklahoma now heads to the Cotton Bowl next Saturday for the annual Red River Rivalry matchup with the Texas Longhorns (3-2). Coming into today, Texas was ranked 9th in the AP Poll, but with their 29-21 loss to the Florida Gators, the Longhorns will certainly drop in the polls.
With the absence of John Mateer, Michael Hawkins Jr. stepped up as starting quarterback. The sophomore had a shaky start to his day, but calmed down for the most part as the game progressed. Hawkins finished 14-24 for 162 yards, three touchdowns and a rushing score. Hawkins finished with a Pro Football Focus grade of 73.9 on 54 snaps.
The five offensive linemen who started against Michigan started today. Michael Fasusi, who was given an overall grade of 72.1 on 67 snaps, sat most of the Auburn game out while other starters have been dealing with nagging, minor injuries over the last few weeks.
Running back Jaydn Ott had his most notable game as a Sooner. The Cal transfer rushed for 49 yards on 11 carries. He finished with a PFF grade of 69.0 on 29 snaps. Tory Blaylock led the day with 78 yards on 15 carries (69.8 on 35 snaps).
Offense
- OL Michael Fasusi - 67 snaps, (Overall Grade 72.1)
- OL Jake Maikkula - 67 (68.2)
- QB Michael Hawkins Jr. - 54 (73.9)
- OL Derek Simmons - 54 (72.1)
- WR Deion Burks - 50 (53.4)
- OL Heath Ozaeta - 45 (61.3)
- OL Febechi Nwaiwu - 45 (60.9)
- WR Isaiah Sategna III - 39 (79.3)
- RB Tory Blaylock - 35 (69.8)
- TE Jaren Kanak - 34 (63.2)
- WR Ivan Carreon - 30 (66.0)
- RB Jaydn Ott - 29 (69.0)
- OL Ryan Fodje - 24 (60.2)
- OL Eddy Pierre-Louis - 24 (65.9)
- WR Javonnie Gibson - 23 (54.8)
- WR Jer'Michael Carter - 19 (55.2)
- TE Carson Kent - 17 (73.9)
- QB Whitt Newbauer - 15 (63.3)
- OL Luke Baklenko - 14 (55.7)
- WR Jacob Jordan - 13 (56.0)
- TE Will Huggins - 13 (68.9)
- TE Kaden Helms - 12 (74.3)
- WR Elijah Thomas - 11 (63.1)
- WR Zion Kearney - 6 (39.5)
- WR Josiah Martin - 4 (57.9)
- TE Trynae Washington - 2 (60.0)
- WR Manny Choice - 2 (60.0)
- RB Gabe Sawchuk - 2 (62.5)
- OL Daniel Akinkunmi - 2 (60.0)
- TE John Locke Jr. - 2 (60.0)
- OL Gunnar Allen - 2 (60.0)
- WR Keontez Lewis - 2 (58.1)
- OL Logan Howland - 1 (60.0)
Defense
The defensive line were their dominant selves today. Starters Jayden Jackson and Damonic Williams sat out with minor injuries. Both are expected to practice and play next week.
That didn't stop David Stone (78.1 on 33 snaps) and Gracen Halton (81.9 on 28 snaps) from having great days. Halton even hauled in Oklahoma's first takeaway on a scoop-and-score for a touchdown in the second half thanks to R Mason Thomas' strip-sack. Thomas finished with a team high-94.1 overall grade on 25 snaps.
Cornerback Eli Bowen made his first appearance and start of the season following an offseason foot injury. Bowen finished with a 56.8 overall grade on 23 snaps.
- DL David Stone - 33 snaps, (Overall Grade 78.1)
- DB Devon Jordan - 28 (63.1)
- DL Gracen Halton - 28 (81.9)
- DB Kendel Dolby - 27 (73.7)
- DB Courtland Guillory - 26 (47.4)
- DB Jaydan Hardy - 25 (85.9)
- DL R Mason Thomas - 25 (94.1)
- CB Eli Bowen - 23 (56.8)
- DB Michael Boganowski - 23 (65.8)
- LB Owen Heinecke - 22 (88.5)
- LB Sammy Omosigho - 21 (65.6)
- DB Peyton Bowen - 21 (63.6)
- DL Trent Wilson - 20 (58.2)
- DB Reggie Powers III - 20 (73.6)
- DL Markus Strong - 18 (56.7)
- DL Taylor Wein - 19 (82.8)
- DL Marvin Jones Jr. - 20 (73.6)
- DL Adepoju Adebawore - 19 (71.0)
- LB Kobie McKinzie - 19 (66.9)
- DB Robert Spears-Jennings - 18 (54.8)
- DB Kendal Daniels - 18 (76.5)
- LB Kip Lewis - 12 (69.1)
- DL Danny Okoye - 10 (45.4)
- DB Jacobe Johnson - 14 (66.6)
- LB James Nesta - 12 (69.1)
- LB Taylor Heim - 21 (65.6)
- DB Omarion Robinson - 9 (73.7)
- DB Gentry Williams - 9 (72.6)
- DL Wyatt Gilmore - 8 (64.9)
- DL Nigel Smith II - 7 (71.8)
- DB Maliek Hawkins - 3 (61.4)
- LB Marcus James - 2 (61.5)
- DB Trystan Haynes - 2 (61.3)
- DL Alex Shieldnight - 1 (59.6)
- LB Bergin Kysar - 1 (59.5)