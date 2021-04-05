Former Sooner transfers to UNLV

Forward Victor Iwuakor has found his next destination after entering his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Sooner forward Victor Iwuakor has a home.

The former 3-star prospect from Sulphur Springs, TX, will transfer to the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels to play under new head coach Kevin Kruger, son of recently retired Lon Kruger, and former OU assistant Carlin Hartman.

Last season for Oklahoma the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 2.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.3 blocks and 0.3 steals per game, while seeing an average of four minutes of action a night.

Iwuakor joins a slew of Sooners who have recently entered the transfer portal.

Freshman guard Trey Phipps has already landed at Oral Roberts, with Anyang Garang and Brady Manek still to make a decision about their future after submitting their names to the portal.

Lon Kruger and Victor Iwuakor Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Additionally, guards De’Vion Harmon and Austin Reaves declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, leaving new head coach Porter Moser plenty of recruiting in the portal himself.

Earlier on Monday it was reported that Moser had hired former Texas Longhorn assistant K.T. Turner, who is very familiar recruiting Texas after spending his last eight seasons between SMU and Texas.