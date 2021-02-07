Report: Longtime Oklahoma assistant passes away

Lew Hill, a longtime Lon Kruger assistant and member of the 2016 OU coaching staff, reportedly passed away Sunday morning

Former Oklahoma basketball assistant coach and long-time Lon Kruger aide Lew Hill died on Sunday morning, according to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman.

Citing unnamed sources, Goodman tweeted that Hill — head coach at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — coached against Texas Southern on Saturday night and died in his sleep Sunday morning.

Hill was an OU assistant with Kruger at UNLV and Oklahoma. He worked at OU from 2011-2016, including the Final Four run with Buddy Hield, Isaiah Cousins and Ryan Spangler.

A native of Mount Vernon, NY, Hill, 56, played at and graduated from Wichita State in 1988.

Goodman reported that Hill also recently battled COVID-19 and had planned to resign at the end of this season partially due to “other previous medical issues.”