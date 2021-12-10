Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Mike Shepard Leaving Oklahoma Coaching Staff

    Lon Kruger's long-time aide was retained by Porter Moser, but he'll take an AD job at Oklahoma City's Casady School.
    Porter Moser’s staff took a hit on Thursday.

    Mike Shepard, OU’s director of basketball operations in Moser’s first year in charge, was announced as the new athletic director at Casady School.

    Shepard will take over his new duties on Jan. 1. Casady is a private prep school in Oklahoma City.

    “In adding Mike to our team, we gain a proven and established leader who will preserve and restore the rich tradition of athletic excellence through executing a program that will build and attract talented student athletes,” said Nathan L. Sheldon, Head of Casady School, in a statement.

    Lon Kruger and Mike Shepard (right)

    “Mike sees teamwork, individual sacrifice, integrity, character, sportsmanship, and the development of the whole athlete as foundational to a student-athlete’s success.” 

    Shepherd came to OU in 2012 and in many ways was Lon Kruger’s right-hand man, as he handles many elements of scheduling, transportation and logistics around the program.

    He also worked in various capacities — including as a coach — with Kruger at Kansas State, Florida, Illinois, UNLV, and the with Atlanta Hawks, the latter as a scout.

    Shepard was a student manager at K-State when Kruger was the head coach at his alma mater. Shepard helped coach the University of Tulsa women’s basketball team in 1999-2000.

