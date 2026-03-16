Cornerback Dakoda Fields Betting On Himself by Transferring to Oklahoma

NORMAN — Confidence isn’t optional in big-time college football. If you’re at the University of Oklahoma, you’ve got more than enough of it. Even if there's a lack of production, confidence must never be in short supply.

When the Sooners signed Dakoda Fields — a transfer corner from Oregon — it capped an eventful Jan. 5 haul that also brought in Colorado State’s Lloyd Avant and Rocky Beers, Arkansas right tackle E’Marion Harris, and Virginia standout receiver Trell Harris.

If you missed Fields’ signing, few could blame you. He appeared in only three games for the Ducks last season. But his belief in himself — and in the opportunity awaiting at Oklahoma — could make him hard to miss this fall.

"I think just based off my talents and everything that I bring to the table, I could be a first-round pick even though that I've had the past that I've had," Fields said last week during Oklahoma's Spring Media Day.

Oregon Green Team defensive back Dakoda Fields intercepts a pass intended for wide receiver Jurrion Dickey during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

That's great to hear in the wake of losing Gentry Williams and Devon Jordan to the transfer portal, not to mention cornerbacks coach Jay Valai to the NFL. Fields, who played at Junipero Serra High School in Compton, CA, was excited to see fellow "Cali dude" LaMar Morgan succeed Valai and lead the cornerback room. The two met via phone shortly after Morgan got the job and connected.

"I think he's a great coach," Fields said. "I really don't feel a shift in terms of experience and intelligence when it comes to the game between coach Valai and coach Morgan, so I'm pretty excited."

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The group boasts entrenched starters Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory to go along with solid reserve corner Jacobe Johnson — behind that is where Fields finds himself following spring ball.

For the 6-foot-2, 198-pound redshirt sophomore, the trio of corners ahead of him could help bring out his best. What Bowen lacks in size, he makes up for with intelligence — something Fields is eager to learn from. And as a laid-back West Coast native, Fields has already been drawn to Guillory’s energy and bravado.

Fields will also be helped out by the state of the room. Along with Williams and Jordan, potential depth corner Maliek Hawkins transferred to West Virginia. Beyond two incoming freshmen and a handful of holdovers, Fields and Mississippi Valley State transfer Prince Ijioma as the main candidates to earn consistent playing time behind the three mainstays.

Ultimately, it comes down to how Morgan manages the room within Venables’ scheme. He’s been dealt a strong hand, but his coaching performance will hinge on how Fields — and other depth corners — develop this offseason and beyond.

Michigan defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan reacts to a play against Washington | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma represents a rebuild for Fields. His time at Oregon ended prematurely when he left the team last November. “He didn't come to work today," Dan Lanning revealed on Nov. 5. "We haven't talked to Dakoda. So I guess that's the way it goes nowadays.”

Lanning's remarks echo some of the frustrations within the modern landscape of the sport. Without knowing both sides of the story — something he did not want to get into detail about — it appears Fields wanted to find a fresh start.

"There's a lot of stuff behind closed doors personally that I can't really talk about," Fields said. "I tore my ACL my freshman year going into the first game week. (Lanning) was telling me I was about to start and things just didn't go my way after that. I didn't really heal correctly after going into the 2025 season and ultimately that's what led me into going into the freshman start."

After returning from his ACL injury in 2025, Fields couldn’t carve out steady playing time early. The Ducks had redshirt freshman Ify Obidegwu and true freshman Brandon Finney Jr. start the majority of Oregon's 2025 schedule. Behind them were freshman Na'eem Offord and Sione Laulea. Fields was unable to supplant Laulea — who participated in six games in 2025 per Pro Football Focus — for the fourth corner spot.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Fields was attracted to Oklahoma's defensive "tenacity and the energy," along with "Coach Brent Venables and his resume and just the history of Oklahoma in general."

Venables likes to rotate corners frequently during games. With conference rivals Texas, Ole Miss and Georgia boosting their wide receiver corps this offseason, Venables will likely lean on depth to defend against the SEC's talented pass catchers.

"I want to get as much playtime as I can," Fields said. "But it's good to have a good group of other dudes around you so that my body can stay fresh and ready to play one-hundred percent every play."

Oklahoma defensive back Eli Bowen | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

It's not as if the Sooners are hoping for Fields to supplant anyone or to play every snap of each game.

Last season, it was the sophomore corner, Jordan, who struggled early on, only to thrive down the stretch. Outside of his 41 snaps against South Carolina, Jordan only played under 20 snaps — and sometimes far less — in conference play up to Oklahoma's regular-season duel at Alabama.

It was there that Jordan established himself as a solid reserve option that Venables could rely on to spell Bowen or Guillory with little drop off. The light bulb, it appeared, came on for the young player late in 2025.

Fields finds himself in a near-perfect environment to develop in as he works to play up to his top-100 recruiting pedigree. He has the right mind for the task at hand.

"I think here, I want to do what any guy wants to have — one year and out," Fields said. "But I'm probably going to do two (years) just so I can get more experience and hopefully I can get the most out of this system and make plays."