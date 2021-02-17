Oklahoma and Texas postponed indefinitely

After pushing the game back on two occasions due to the winter weather blanketing the middle of the country, OU-Texas will not take place this week

Finally, the weather has gotten the best of Oklahoma and Texas.

Originally slated for a prime time Tuesday battle, OU and Texas pushed the game back twice trying to get it played this week. Ultimately, the conference has postponed the game indefinitely.

The Sooners already have a postponement against the No. 2 Baylor Bears to try and fit in, and now their matchup against the No. 12 ‘Horns is in doubt.

Announced to be a 3-seed by the NCAA Tournament Committee on Saturday, the Sooners could greatly benefit from the huge matchups with the pair of schools from the Lone Star State if they hope to finish 2021 strong and capture a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

For now, Oklahoma must refocus their attention on the Iowa State Cyclones, who are still winless in Big 12 Conference play. Tipoff from Ames is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.