Oklahoma announces signing of  Tanner Groves

Porter Moser has brought in four players thus far, including Eastern Washington standout Tanner Groves, to join his 2021-22 roster out of the transfer portal

Tanner Groves is officially a Sooner.

The 2021 Big Sky Conference player of the year is one of the first four transfer additions, and was one of the most highly sought after players in the transfer market.

Standing 6-foot-9, Groves finished last year second in the Big Sky Conference in both rebounds and field goal percentage.

"Tanner is just a perfect fit for what we do offensively. Watching him facilitate with his passing is reminiscent to how Cameron Krutwig played for us at Loyola," head coach Porter Moser said in a press release. "Tanner's got that same ability to come out to the perimeter. What we're really excited about is his ability to stretch you out by knocking down the 3."

Groves really burst onto the scene in the NCAA Tournament against Kansas.

Posting a career high 35-points, he shot 11-of-18 from the field in Eastern Washington's failed upset bid over the Jayhawks.

"I think we're going to be able to do a lot of out-and-in with him — bring him out on the perimeter and bring him inside — and go through him offensively. We really hit it off and connected on those pieces," Moser said. "And I love the fact that he's won, he's been on the NCAA Tournament stage and he wants to play at the highest level."



For his career, Groves has averaged 55 percent shooting from the field, knocking down 37 percent from deep to go along with his rebounding ability inside.

Groves joins his brother, Jacob Groves, as well as Duke transfer Jordan Goldwire and SMU big man Ethan Chargois as portal additions for Oklahoma.