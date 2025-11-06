Oklahoma's Trio of Freshman Offensive Linemen Were Forged by Neyland Noise
NORMAN — The Tennessee Volunteers knew they had a potential advantage in the trenches.
The Sooners trotted out not only mainstay starter and true freshman Michael Fasusi, who was mirrored by Ryan Fodje at right tackle making his second career start, but redshirt freshman Eddy Pierre-Louis entered the fray at left guard.
Three freshman tasked with keeping not only Tennessee's defenders at bay, but also the 100,000 strong at Neyland Stadium — noise and all.
"It was very loud," Pierre-Louis said on Wednesday. "It was a loud place, a loud atmosphere."
"Only time I looked at the fans was when we were doing the Walk," Fasusi said. "See them looking down and saying ‘F-you, you suck’ and things like that."
Vol defenders did what any veteran player might do when they have a crowd behind them. They tried to rattle the underclassmen with choice words.
"There was some of them guys chirping a little bit about us being younger guys, but we kind of tuned that out, blocked that outside noise," Pierre-Louis said. "Coach (Bill) Bedenbaugh, he emphasizes blocking out that outside noise and we made the job happen."
The Sooner offense, stuck in the mud for the first half, was saved by three defensive takeaways that resulted in 13 of their 16 points before intermission. Neyland Stadium was rocking and no doubt Tennessee thought they had the advantage at the line of scrimmage due to Oklahoma's inexperience.
OU then found rhythm and life on offense in the second half. Xavier Robinson and John Mateer exploited holes in the Volunteer defense and began putting points on the board.
Did those same Volunteer defenders continue their verbal mockery of the Sooner young'ns?
"Nah. Not too much after that," Pierre-Louis said with a smile.
Attitude has typically followed Pierre-Louis' name in a complimentary sense. The Oklahoma offensive line, which struggled to build a traditional running attack for the first six games of the season, seemed to lack an attitude. Now they've put together a string of weeks that suggests OU can rely on handing the ball off. The line seems to have found its attitude.
Pierre-Louis, along with Fodje's insertion at right tackle, not only gives OU something to be excited for in the long term, but also a sense of that they finally found their best five players to both pass protect and run block.
"We talk about three freshmen, a new guy like Eddy that’s been in there the last couple of weeks and I think, again, gaining confidence and gaining a rhythm to what everything that we’re doing," Brent Venables said. "Still figuring out as you’re developing your team into an identity of what we can do and what we can’t do."
The Sooner offense is far from a finished product. While their second-half performance against Tennessee was a welcome surprise, two turnovers offer a stark reminder that if OU is to push for a playoff berth, the offense must do a better job of complementing its defense.
But with the young freshmen performing at the level they did, in the enviornment they did, it begs the question: Can the Sooner offense be even better? Even with three freshman on the line?
The numbers suggest so. Since their loss to Texas, Oklahoma became the third-best rushing attack in the SEC in yards per rush.
"The efficiency of when we are running the ball has just been getting better and better," Venables said.
Each of the freshmen appear to make the other better. Pierre-Louis' headbutt has made the rounds among Sooner fans. The camaraderie of the youth on the offensive line is bringing out the best in each individual player, allowing for Oklahoma's offense to become more balanced.
"We’ve still got a lot of stuff we’ve got to improve in mental-wise, physicality-wise, but him (Fasusi) bringing that intensity with me as well, that’s been matched," Pierre-Louis said.