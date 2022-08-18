Skip to main content
Oklahoma Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

Oklahoma Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

The new-look Sooners announced another tough out-of-conference schedule Thursday, featuring multiple marquee matchups.

The Oklahoma mens basketball team announced its non-conference schedule Thursday morning, including eight home games, one away game and two neutral site matchups.

"Once again, our non-conference schedule is one of the best in the country," said Moser in a university press release. "We play 18 Big 12 games and then add Arkansas, Florida, Alabama and Villanova out of league play, making our schedule elite."

The Sooners will kick off year-two of the Porter Moser era on Oct. 25 with an exhibition against Oklahoma City University, followed by two weeks of rest before regular season play tips-off.

On Nov. 7, the Sooners will take on Sam Houston State beginning a four-game opening home stand for Oklahoma. OU will take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 11, UNC Wilmington on Nov. 15, and, ending the home-stretch, South Alabama on Nov. 18.

Next, the Sooners will hit the road to Orlando for ESPN’s Thanksgiving Invitational, where Nebraska awaits on Nov. 24. After the opening round contest, OU will play two more Invitational games.

As the non-conference schedule progresses, the games only get bigger. On Dec. 3, Oklahoma will take on Villanova on the road in the Big 12-Big East challenge, pitting the Sooners against a projected top-15 team. The last time OU took on the Wildcats, it was for a trip to the final four that ended in a Wildcat win.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Moser and co will return to Norman on Dec. 6 for a home date against Kansas City before a rematch against Arkansas on Dec. 10 in Tulsa. The Sooners got the best of the Hogs last season, notching an 88-66 win.

After a week off, OU will return to action against Central Arkansas in Norman on Dec. 17. The Sooners will close things out with a pair of SEC opponents, taking on Florida Dec. 20 and Alabama in the Big 12-SEC on Jan. 28 in Norman. Oklahoma has fared well in the conference’s yearly competition, going 6-3 overall. The matchup against the Gators will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, as part of the inaugural Jumpman Invitational.

2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

Date Opponent (Location)

  • Oct. 25 Oklahoma City, EXH (Norman)
  • Nov. 7 Sam Houston (Norman)
  • Nov. 11 Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Norman)
  • Nov. 15 UNC Wilmington (Norman)
  • Nov. 18 South Alabama (Norman)
  • Nov. 24 Nebraska (Orlando)
  • Nov. 25 Memphis or Seton Hall (Orlando)
  • Nov. 27 TBD (Orlando)
  • Dec. 3 at Villanova (Philadelphia)
  • Dec. 6 Kansas City (Norman)
  • Dec. 10 Arkansas (Tulsa)
  • Dec. 17 Central Arkansas (Norman)
  • Dec. 20 Florida (Charlotte)
  • Jan. 28 Alabama (Norman)

The Sooners will look quite a bit different this fall, but sometimes different is best. Oklahoma brought in two high profile transfers in Grant Sherfield and Joe Bamisile, who both received waivers to play immediately. In addition, the Sooners return Tanner Groves, Jalen Hill and a handful of solid role players, including multiple four-star freshmen.

"Last year the students made a huge difference in making Lloyd Noble Center a great college basketball venue," said Moser. "I look to further my efforts with the students and show them how important they are to our OU basketball family. They bring an energy to the building and their presence impacts our program. Our home non-conference schedule will provide an excellent opportunity to see our 2022-23 team."

One thing is for certain, Oklahoma will be battle tested after a challenging non-conference slate. Factoring in the already brutal conference stretch, the Sooners will see the best of the best in 2022-23.

USATSI_17237569
Football

Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Get to Know the Nebraska Cornhuskers

By Ross Lovelace3 hours ago
Joe Bamisile
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Transfer Joe Bamisile Finally Gets His Big News

By John E. Hoover19 hours ago
FB - D.J. Graham
Football

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 136

By Josh Callaway19 hours ago
Marvin Mims, Alamo Bowl
Football

Two Oklahoma Stars Ranked in ESPN's College Football Top 100

By Ryan Chapman20 hours ago
Generic - OU Fans 2
Football

Oklahoma Expanding Private Tailgating Areas for 2022 Football Season

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago
Andrew Raym
Football

Brent Venables: Oklahoma Has 'Nine Guys' Who Can Contribute on the Offensive Line

By Ryan Chapman23 hours ago
USATSI_17396862
Football

Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Get to Know Kent State

By Ross LovelaceAug 17, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Brent Venables
Football

Brent Venables Didn't Like Oklahoma's Poor Practice, But Did Enjoy Saturday's Scrimmage

By John E. HooverAug 16, 2022 5:56 PM EDT