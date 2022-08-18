Oklahoma Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

The Oklahoma mens basketball team announced its non-conference schedule Thursday morning, including eight home games, one away game and two neutral site matchups.

"Once again, our non-conference schedule is one of the best in the country," said Moser in a university press release. "We play 18 Big 12 games and then add Arkansas, Florida, Alabama and Villanova out of league play, making our schedule elite."

The Sooners will kick off year-two of the Porter Moser era on Oct. 25 with an exhibition against Oklahoma City University, followed by two weeks of rest before regular season play tips-off.

On Nov. 7, the Sooners will take on Sam Houston State beginning a four-game opening home stand for Oklahoma. OU will take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 11, UNC Wilmington on Nov. 15, and, ending the home-stretch, South Alabama on Nov. 18.

Next, the Sooners will hit the road to Orlando for ESPN’s Thanksgiving Invitational, where Nebraska awaits on Nov. 24. After the opening round contest, OU will play two more Invitational games.

As the non-conference schedule progresses, the games only get bigger. On Dec. 3, Oklahoma will take on Villanova on the road in the Big 12-Big East challenge, pitting the Sooners against a projected top-15 team. The last time OU took on the Wildcats, it was for a trip to the final four that ended in a Wildcat win.

Moser and co will return to Norman on Dec. 6 for a home date against Kansas City before a rematch against Arkansas on Dec. 10 in Tulsa. The Sooners got the best of the Hogs last season, notching an 88-66 win.

After a week off, OU will return to action against Central Arkansas in Norman on Dec. 17. The Sooners will close things out with a pair of SEC opponents, taking on Florida Dec. 20 and Alabama in the Big 12-SEC on Jan. 28 in Norman. Oklahoma has fared well in the conference’s yearly competition, going 6-3 overall. The matchup against the Gators will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, as part of the inaugural Jumpman Invitational.

2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

Date Opponent (Location)

Oct. 25 Oklahoma City, EXH (Norman)

Nov. 7 Sam Houston (Norman)

Nov. 11 Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Norman)

Nov. 15 UNC Wilmington (Norman)

Nov. 18 South Alabama (Norman)

Nov. 24 Nebraska (Orlando)

Nov. 25 Memphis or Seton Hall (Orlando)

Nov. 27 TBD (Orlando)

Dec. 3 at Villanova (Philadelphia)

Dec. 6 Kansas City (Norman)

Dec. 10 Arkansas (Tulsa)

Dec. 17 Central Arkansas (Norman)

Dec. 20 Florida (Charlotte)

Jan. 28 Alabama (Norman)

The Sooners will look quite a bit different this fall, but sometimes different is best. Oklahoma brought in two high profile transfers in Grant Sherfield and Joe Bamisile, who both received waivers to play immediately. In addition, the Sooners return Tanner Groves, Jalen Hill and a handful of solid role players, including multiple four-star freshmen.

"Last year the students made a huge difference in making Lloyd Noble Center a great college basketball venue," said Moser. "I look to further my efforts with the students and show them how important they are to our OU basketball family. They bring an energy to the building and their presence impacts our program. Our home non-conference schedule will provide an excellent opportunity to see our 2022-23 team."

One thing is for certain, Oklahoma will be battle tested after a challenging non-conference slate. Factoring in the already brutal conference stretch, the Sooners will see the best of the best in 2022-23.