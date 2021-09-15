Oklahoma Basketball Big 12 Schedule Released

The Sooners will open conference action on Jan. 1 against the Kansas State Wildcats at the Lloyd Noble Center.

With all the attention currently on Oklahoma football, Wednesday offered something for Sooner basketball fans to sink their teeth into as the first year under new head coach Porter Moser draws nearer.

The Big 12 conference released the 2021-2022 schedule this afternoon with Oklahoma tipping things off at home against Kansas State on Saturday, Jan. 1.

The Sooners will then hit the road to face off with Baylor on Tuesday, Jan. 4 for their first conference road test of the season before returning home to face Iowa State the following Saturday.

After trips to Texas and TCU over the next week, Oklahoma will then host Kansas in a marquee matchup on Monday, Jan. 17 at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Other notable games for the Sooners include trips to Stillwater, OK and Lawrence, KS in successive Saturdays on Feb. 5 and Feb. 12 as well as big home rivalry dates with Texas and Oklahoma State on Feb. 15 and Feb. 26, respectively.

Oklahoma’s final Big 12 regular season contest will be at home against West Virginia on Tuesday, March 1.

Here is a look at the Sooners’ full schedule now that the conference slate has been released:

Oklahoma Basketball 2021-2022 Schedule via SoonerSports.com

Moser and Oklahoma will tip things off just about a month and a half from now at home against Rogers State in an exhibition contest on Nov. 1 before the first game that counts against Northwestern State on Nov. 9.

