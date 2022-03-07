Skip to main content

Oklahoma Basketball Players Earn Big 12 Honors

Tanner Groves, Jordan Goldwire, Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless receive honorable mention and C.J. Noland lands All-Freshman accolades.

Oklahoma didn’t land anyone on the first-, second- or third-team All-Big 12 men’s basketball teams, but the Sooners did have four players earn honorable mention accolades and C.J. Noland made the All-Freshman team.

Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji was named player of the year, Iowa State senior Isaiah Brockington was named newcomer of the year and Iowa State’s Tyrese Hunter was named freshman of the year.

Jeremy Sochan of Baylor got the sixth man award, Kansas State’s Nijel Pack is most improved and Baylor’s Scott Drew was named coach of the year.

In addition to Noland, Sooners Tanner Groves, Umoja Gibson, Elijah Harkless and Jordan Goldwire received honorable mention All-Big 12 honors.

In his first year as a transfer from Eastern Washington, Groves led the Sooners in scoring at 12.4 points per game and was second in rebounding at 5.5 rebounds per game. He also led the OU regulars with a .380 shooting percentage from 3-point range.

In his second year at OU after transferring last season from North Texas, Gibson was second at 12.3 points per game, second in 3-point shooting at .378 and second in steals with 42.

Goldwire, in his first season as a transfer from Duke, was third on the team in scoring at 10.4 points and led the Sooners with 49 steals.

Harkless, who transferred last season from Cal State Northridge, was fourth on the squad with 10.0 points per game and was third with 35 steals before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the final weeks. Harkless was also third in rebounding at 4.1.

Noland averaged 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game while appearing in 16 of the team’s 18 Big 12 contests.

The Sooners earned the No. 7 seed and play Thursday at 6 p.m. against No. 2-seed Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.

