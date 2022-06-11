Skip to main content

Oklahoma Basketball: Porter Moser Picks Up First 2023 Commit

The Sooners got a verbal pledge from forward Jacolb Cole on Saturday.


Porter Moser is on the board for the 2023 recruiting class.

Jacolb Cole, a 6-foot-7 forward from Bellair, TX, announced his commitment to the Sooners on Saturday.

He committed to Oklahoma over offers from Nebraska, Georgia, Houston, LSU, Ole Miss, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and Xavier.

As a junior, Cole average 22.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 assisted per game, per USA basketball.

ESPN ranked Cole as the No. 15-overall small forward in the 2023 class.

Cole gets Moser’s recruiting class off to a nice start amid plenty of roster turnover this past offseason. 

