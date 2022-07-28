Oklahoma Basketball: Tip-off Times Set for the Jumpman Invitational

Another piece of the Oklahoma men’s and women’s basketball schedules has been set.

Both programs are headed to Charlotte this winter to participate in the Jumpman Invitational against the Florida Gators.

Up first, Porter Moser’s team will take the floor on Dec. 20 at 8:30 p.m.

Last year, Moser’s team beat the Gators 74-67 in the Lloyd Noble Center, notching OU’s first ranked win under the new head coach.

This year’s contest with Florida will look a lot different, however, as only five contributors from last year’s Sooner team return for the 2022-23 season.

One night later, it will be time for Jennie Baranczyk’s team to shine.

The Sooner women’s basketball team will also square off against the Gators in a late night battle, as the two teams are set to take the court on Dec. 21 at 8:30 p.m.

In Year 2 under Baranczyk, the Sooners hope to take another major step forward.

Baranczyk led a major turnaround last year, as her team ended up hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, and she’ll have virtually every major contributor from last year’s team back this season.

On top of the returning production from Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson, Ana Llanusa will also return for the Sooners after missing the bulk of last year with an injury.

The Jumpman Invitational also features North Carolina and Michigan, meaning all four of the original Jordan Brand schools will be in Charlotte.

The event is scheduled to take place for three consecutive years, as the men’s and women’s programs from Michigan and North Carolina will battle each other on consecutive nights this season.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.