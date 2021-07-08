Oklahoma Basketball to participate in the Jumpman Invitational

Both the men's and women's programs will head to Charlotte on Dec. 20-21, 2022.

Oklahoma basketball has added another event to their 2022 calendar.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will participate in the Jumpman Invitational alongside fellow Jordan Brand schools Michigan, Florida and North Carolina.

The invitational is slated for Dec. 20-21, 2022 will take place in Charlotte, NC, at the home of the Charlotte Hornets, the Spectrum Center.

Teams are expected to play two games, though the matchups have yet to be determined.

The event will be put on by the Charlotte Sports Foundation, though the genesis of the idea came from Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione, Danny Morrison, the executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, said to WCNC in Charlotte.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring what we believe will quickly become the marquee college basketball event of the holiday season to the Queen City,” Morrison, said. “These are four of the most storied and competitive programs in the game, and we’re looking forward to the interconference play.”