Oklahoma drops nine spots in AP Top 25

The Sooners lost two games at home last week to cause this week's fall to No. 16

A rough week on the basketball floor led to a rough week in the polls for Oklahoma.

After home losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma State, the Sooners dropped nine spots to No. 16 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

OU was outscored 15-5 in the final four minutes and fell 62-57 to the Wildcats last Tuesday, then let slip a double-digit second-half lead to fall 94-90 to the Cowboys on Saturday.

Round two of this year’s Bedlam series unfolds tonight in Stillwater when the teams rematch at Gallagher-Iba Arena — a COVID quirk in the schedule that hasn’t happened in 100 years for the Bedlam rivals.

Tipoff is 8 p.m. and the broadcast is on ESPN.

OU was unranked the first month of the season, but has been in every poll since Jan. 25, when the Sooners debuted at No. 24, then vaulted to No. 9 — tied for the largest one-week jump since the AP poll expanded to 25 teams in 1989. The Sooners then fell to No. 12, then climbed back up to No. 9 and last week stood at No. 7, the program’s best ranking since January 2018.