Oklahoma F Tanner Groves Earns Big 12 Weekly Honors

Groves was selected as the co-newcomer of the week for the third time this season.

One of Oklahoma’s biggest catalysts for their recent winning streak has picked up some well-earned recognition.

Sooners senior forward Tanner Groves was selected as Big 12 co-Newcomer of the Week on Monday for the third time this season.

In two must-have games for Oklahoma’s NCAA Tournament chances, Groves delivered with a double-double in a win over West Virginia and a 14-point, four-rebound, three-assist outing against Kansas State.

On the week, Groves made 11 of his 18 shots and was 4-for-9 from behind the three-point line.

So far this season, Groves’ scoring average of 12.4 points per game leads the team by just a hair over Umoja Gibson, who averages 12.3 points per game.

While this is the third time the Washington native has picked up a Big 12 honor, he finishes the regular season as the only Oklahoma player to receive a weekly conference award throughout the season.

Groves will look to continue his high-level of play into the Big 12 Tournament against No. 3 Baylor on Thursday night at 6 p.m. in Kansas City. 

