Former Oklahoma LB Kobie McKinzie Lands at His New Destination, per Report

Kobie McKinzie's entry into the transfer portal following the conclusion of Oklahoma's 2025 season caught some by surprise. The longtime linebacker had been with the program since Brent Venables' first season as head coach.

Now, McKinzie will use his final year of eligibility at Northwestern and head coach David Braun, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Oklahoma transfer LB Kobie McKinzie has Committed to Northwestern, he tells @On3Sports



He’s totaled 84 Tackles, 2.5 Sacks, & 4 PD in his time with the Sooners



1 year of eligibility left https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/eVnyA91B7U — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2026

McKinzie, who is engaged to former Oklahoma softball star Kinzie Hansen, came to Oklahoma from Lubbock as a four-star recruit. Following Lincoln Riley's departure, McKinzie, who had been previously verbally committed to the Sooners, decommitted and pledged with the rival Texas Longhorns.

Once Venables arrived, one of his first calls was to McKinzie. Shortly after, McKinzie signed with Oklahoma.

More Oklahoma Football

Oklahoma Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Player Coming In and Out of Norman

Oklahoma Will Face Former RB Jovantae Barnes in SEC Play in 2026

Oklahoma Beefs Up the Defensive Line From the Transfer Portal, per Report

Following a redshirt season in 2022, McKinzie appeared in 11 games in 2023. He logged a season-high 56 snaps in the loss to Oklahoma State following an ankle injury to starting linebacker Danny Stutsman.

He started two games in 2024, and played heavy snaps in every other game — logging 30 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

In 2025, McKinzie started every game until a groin injury sustained in the loss to Ole Miss hampered his playing time. He sat out during the road win at Tennessee and then played a complimentary role to new starter Owen Heinecke, who filled in for McKinzie during his absence.

He registed 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and a sack last season while helping the Sooners reach third in ESPN's SP+ rating for overall defense.

Oklahoma linebacker Kobie McKinzie | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

As the Sooners await a decision from starting linebacker Kip Lewis, Oklahoma has played host to several linebackers from the transfer portal over the last week. In addition to Lewis' decision, Heinecke's foggy future concerning his eligibilty with the NCAA leaves general manager Jim Nagy and Venables in a position to attract multiple linebackers.

While McKinzie was essentially outplayed by Heinecke, there's not doubt that he's a talented player. Losing him put more of an emphasis on Oklahoma convincing Lewis to stay while hoping for good news from the NCAA regarding Heinecke.

McKinzie finished his Sooner career with 84 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.