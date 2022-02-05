Oklahoma Falls to Oklahoma State in Bedlam

The turnover issues reappeared for the Sooners, as they dropped the first Bedlam basketball bout of the season in Stillwater.

STILLWATER — Oklahoma’s January woes have officially spilled over into February.

The Sooners couldn’t hold on to the basketball in the second half, opening the door for the Oklahoma State Cowboys to take the Bedlam basketball victory 64-55 on Saturday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Losers again, OU has now dropped seven of its last eight, and falls to 13-10 (3-7 in Big 12 play) on the year. The victory pushed Oklahoma State to 11-11 (4-6) this season.

After the Sooners only turned the ball over six times in the opening half, the Cowboy defense came alive.

Oklahoma coughed the ball up 11 times in the second half alone, allowing OSU to lead the final 15 minutes of the contest.

On top of the turnover problems, the Sooners had no answers on how to defend the Cowboy big men.

Moussa Cisse and Kalib Boone feasted in the paint, combining to score 23 points on Saturday afternoon.

In response, Oklahoma got nice contributions from Elijah Harkless and Tanner Groves offensively, but the duo wasn’t enough to power the Sooners to victory.

Groves led all scorers with 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting, and Harkless finished his deputy, adding 15 points for the Sooners.

The Sooners didn’t get much help from anyone else, however.

Outside of Groves and Harkless, the rest of Oklahoma’s team combined to shoot 7-of-32 from the floor, a meager 21.8 percent from the field.

Chants of “S-E-C” and “U-S-C” reigned down on the Sooners as the student section held up the back page of the student newspaper, which had former OU football coach Lincoln Riley emblazoned across the back.

With the wounds of Oklahoma’s impending move to the SEC still clearly fresh in Stillwater, the Sooners were unable to overcome the atmosphere to silence the hostile crowd.

The road ahead doesn’t get any easier, as Oklahoma’s three-game conference stretch against West Virginia, TCU and Oklahoma State was supposed to be where the schedule relented a bit. Instead, the Sooners went 1-2 over the stretch, and now face contests against Texas Tech, Kansas, Texas and Iowa State.

Up first, OU will return home to host the Red Raiders. Tip-off between Oklahoma and Texas Tech is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday, and the contest inside the Lloyd Noble Center will be broadcast on ESPN.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.