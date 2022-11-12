Oklahoma Gains Commitment From In-State 2023 4-Star SF Kaden Cooper

On this college football Saturday, Oklahoma basketball has made a big splash on the recruiting trail.

2023 4-star shooting forward Kaden Cooper out of The Skill Factory and Ada, OK has announced his commitment to Porter Moser and the Sooners.

Cooper is rated the No. 8 shooting forward and No. 5 player in the state of Oklahoma in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

He chooses the Sooners over LSU, Alabama, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Memphis, Kansas State, Georgia Tech, Gonzaga and Texas.

Cooper joins fellow 4-star shooting forward Jacolb Cole in Moser’s second recruiting class. Cole signed with the Sooners officially earlier this week.

“I feel that with the cards I was dealt, there’s no way I could’ve said no to staying home and leading my team to something amazing,” Cole told On3 in a report.

"I chose OU because it's home," he told ESPN. "I can connect and talk with coach Porter Moser about more than basketball. He showed me that he's devoted to making me a better player and a better person."

After getting their first win of the season on Friday night, Oklahoma gets back to action at home on Tuesday evening against UNC Wilmington.