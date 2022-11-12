Skip to main content

Oklahoma Gains Commitment From In-State 2023 4-Star SF Kaden Cooper

Cooper is rated the No. 8 shooting forward in the 2023 class in 247Sports' composite rankings.

On this college football Saturday, Oklahoma basketball has made a big splash on the recruiting trail.

2023 4-star shooting forward Kaden Cooper out of The Skill Factory and Ada, OK has announced his commitment to Porter Moser and the Sooners.

Cooper is rated the No. 8 shooting forward and No. 5 player in the state of Oklahoma in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

He chooses the Sooners over LSU, Alabama, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Memphis, Kansas State, Georgia Tech, Gonzaga and Texas.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cooper joins fellow 4-star shooting forward Jacolb Cole in Moser’s second recruiting class. Cole signed with the Sooners officially earlier this week.

“I feel that with the cards I was dealt, there’s no way I could’ve said no to staying home and leading my team to something amazing,” Cole told On3 in a report.

"I chose OU because it's home," he told ESPN. "I can connect and talk with coach Porter Moser about more than basketball. He showed me that he's devoted to making me a better player and a better person."

After getting their first win of the season on Friday night, Oklahoma gets back to action at home on Tuesday evening against UNC Wilmington. 

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Q2 WVU copy
Football

Oklahoma-West Virginia Observations: AllSooners LIVE In-Game Blog

By John E. Hoover, Josh Callaway and Ryan Chapman
McKade Mettauer-Chris Murray-Dillon Gabriel
Football

Oklahoma-West Virginia GameDay: Under the Radar

By John E. Hoover
Jeff Lebby-Brent Venables
Football

Oklahoma-West Virginia GameDay: X-Factor

By John E. Hoover
NIT-Tanner Groves 4
Men's Basketball

This Time, Oklahoma Survives, Outlasts UAPB

By John E. Hoover
FB - JT Daniels, West Virginia Mountaineers
Football

West Virginia Mountaineers: By the Numbers

By Ryan Chapman
Jacolb Cole signs
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Announces Addition of Jacolb Cole

By John E. Hoover
Brayden Willis-CJ Coldon
Football

Oklahoma-West Virginia: Three Keys to the Game

By John E. Hoover
Dillon Gabriel throw
Football

Oklahoma-West Virginia: One Big Thing

By John E. Hoover