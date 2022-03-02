Oklahoma Keeps Tournament Hopes Alive With Victory Over West Virginia

The Sooners completed the season sweep of the Mountaineers, setting up a crucial contest with Kansas State on Saturday.

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s late push to make the NCAA Tournament continued on Tuesday night.

Hosting the Big 12-worst West Virginia Mountaineers, the Sooners were able to emerge victorious on Senior Night, notching a 72-59 win at the Lloyd Noble Center.

The victory was the first time since Jan. 1 that OU has been able to stack back-to-back wins, and it moved the Sooners to 16-14 overall and 6-11 in Big 12 play. The loss dropped West Virginia to 14-16, 3-14 in head coach Bob Huggins’ 15th year in Morgantown.

Oklahoma got contributions from multiple spots in the lineup to help build a 28-14 lead midway through the first half, but a West Virginia run cut the deficit considerably headed into halftime.

The Mountaineers closed the first half on a 10-0 burst, and then banked the first points out of the locker room to pull within two points straight out of the locker room.

But in the face of the West Virginia pressure, the Sooners never relinquished the lead in the second half.

Steady guard play by both Jordan Goldwire and Bijan Cortes kept the OU offense running, and eight different Oklahoma players were able to contribute offensively as a result.

For the majority of the second half, it appeared as if the Sooners wouldn't be able to find any separation. The OU lead mostly floated between four and eight points for the duration of the second half and keeping the sparsely packed Lloyd Noble Center a non-factor in the contest.

Unlike Saturday’s Bedlam contest, however, Oklahoma saved their best stretch of the second half for the end of the game.

Tanner Groves scored eight of his game-leading 17 points in the final four minutes of the game, also finishing with 10 rebounds to ignite the home crowd.

Goldwire finished Oklahoma’s second-leading scorer with 16 points, and Umoja Gibson added 10 points to help seal the win.

Jacob Groves also knocked down a handful of shots from deep, adding nine points for OU, capping off a nice night for the Groves brothers.

The Sooners have one regular season game remaining before they pack up and head to Kansas City for next weekend’s Big 12 Tournament. Saturday, OU will travel to Manhattan to square off against Kansas State.

Tip-off between Oklahoma and the Wildcats is scheduled for 3 p.m., and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

