Oklahoma Lands 2022 4-Star PG Milos Uzan

Uzan is the Sooners' second class of 2022 commit after Otegah Oweh chose Oklahoma earlier this month.

For the second time this month, Porter Moser has scored another big win on the recruiting trail for Oklahoma basketball.

4-star point guard Milos Uzan out of Dream City Christian High School in Glendale, AZ announced his commitment to the Sooners on Sunday.

Uzan joins shooting guard Otegah Oweh in what is shaping up to be a very strong 2022 recruiting class for Moser and Oklahoma.

Rated the No. 16 point guard and No. 119 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings, Uzan holds offers from Arizona State, TCU, Texas Tech and UCLA among a plethora of others.

Uzan had previously stated an emphasis on wanting to choose a school where he could make an immediate impact, so it seems safe to speculate that Moser intends to insert him into a significant role as soon as next season alongside Oweh and the strong freshman on the roster currently.

The Sooners open their 2021 campaign next month with an exhibition contest on Nov. 1 against Rogers State before tipping things off for real against Northwestern State on Nov. 9.

