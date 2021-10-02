October 2, 2021
Oklahoma Lands Commitment from Elite Shooting Guard

Otega Oweh chose the Sooners over Penn State while also holding offers from Illinois, Miami and others.
Otega Oweh 

New Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser has landed a verbal commitment from one of the elite players in the 2022 recruiting class.

Otega Oweh, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard from Blairstown, NJ, committed to the Sooners on Friday evening during a ceremony on CBS Sports HQ.

According to the 247 Sports composite rankings, Oweh is the No. 8 shooting guard in the nation and the No. 76 player overall in the 2022 class.

He visited OU on Sept. 1, and chose the Sooners over Penn State. He also had offers from Illinois, Depaul, Georgia, Georgetown, UMass, Miami, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ole Miss, St. John’s, Virginia Tech and Washington and others.

As a sophomore, Oweh averaged 14.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. 

Men's Basketball

