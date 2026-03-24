Where did Oklahoma Land in Polls After Sweeping Ole Miss?

NORMAN — After Oklahoma's three-game sweep of Ole Miss that extended the Sooners' winning streak to 21, the Sooners finally made some movement up in the NFCA/GoRout softball poll.

OU jumped ahead of Alabama, who dropped one game of its three-game series at Missouri, to move to No. 5 in the poll.

The Sooners remained No. 5 in the D1Softball.com poll, as Alabama dropped to No. 6 but Floride rose to No. 3. The same was the case in the Softball America poll.

In all three polls, Texas ascended to the top spot after sweeping Baylor while Texas Tech rose to No. 2 after Tennessee dropped two of three on the road at Florida.

The Gators ascended to No. 3 after winning the series over the Vols, while Alabama dropped to No. 6.

The top six was the same in all three polls.

In the NFCA poll, the Longhorns received 30 first-place votes with Tennessee hanging on to the lone other first-place vote.

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In that poll. UCLA, Florida State, Nebraska and Arkansas round out the top 10.

Other ranked SEC teams include Mississippi State at No. 12, Georgia at No. 15, Texas A&M at No. 16, LSU at No. 20, and South Carolina at No. 23.

Arizona, which Oklahoma played on the season's first weekend, dropped one spot to No. 14 while Oklahoma State, which the Sooners will play April 15 at Oklahoma City's Devon Park, is No. 12.

Duke and Washington, two of the teams the Sooners beat in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic last month, moved into the poll at No. 24 and 25.

The Sooners resume play Friday with the first of a three-game set against No. 20 LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

There figures to be some more room for movement near the top of the polls next week with several high-profile weekend series scheduled.

The marquee series in the SEC this weekend include Texas A&M playing at Texas, Florida traveling to Arkansas and Oklahoma's matchup against the Tigers.

In the Big Ten, UCLA will travel to Nebraska for a three-game set.

The Sooners lead the nation with 129 home runs, on pace to shatter their own NCAA record of 161 set in 2021. OU hit 10 in the sweep of Ole Miss, where they outscored the Rebels 29-4.