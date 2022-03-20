Oklahoma Looking to Continue NIT Momentum Against St. Bonaventure

A victory on Sunday night against the Bonnies would move the Sooners within one game of a trip to Madison Square Garden.

Oklahoma got over a huge mental hurdle in its NIT opener.

Now, the Sooners (19-15 overall, 7-11 in Big 12 play) are focused on finishing their season by cutting down the nets in Madison Square Garden.

Sunday night, the St. Bonaventure Bonnies (21-9, 12-5 A10) hope to spoil OU dreams of headed to the Big Apple inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

The Bonnies went to Boulder and topped the 4-seeded Colorado Buffaloes in their first round NIT battle, and will arrive in Norman with the Sooners’ respect.

“They grabbed my attention a lot, not just with that game, but I kind of peeped them the whole season,” OU point guard Jordan Goldwire said on Thursday. “They were ranked in the Top 25 a little bit, so I knew they were a good team. But for them to go into Colorado and that kind of environment unfazed, it just shows how good of a team they are."

Led by five senior starters, the Bonnies have seen their fair share of basketball, something that Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser said prepares them for the grind of a deep tournament run.

“They were an NCAA tournament team last year,” Moser said. “They got all those guys back… They're older, they're veteran, they have tournament experience. (It's) just really well-coached, older winning guys. (They're) truly an NCAA tournament-caliber team."

The Sooners meanwhile are still trying to build a winning culture in Moser’s first year on campus. Moser was pleased with how the team got over the first step against Missouri State on Tuesday night, and he thinks the team is in a much better place mentally as a week has now passed since their Selection Sunday disappointment.

“(Selection) Sunday night when they left (the facility) and Monday was like nothing I've been through,” Moser said. “We had to really rally them and do everything we could do to get them going. They walked in in better spirits today. They walked in the film session ready to go.”

Moser’s Sooners should be full strength on Sunday night as well.

Goldwire took a spill and tweaked his ankle during the first half against Missouri State, but he was able to return and finish the game. Ahead of the bout with the Bonnies, the super senior guard said he’s progressing well and shouldn’t be limited on Sunday night.

“They've had me in the boot these last two days, but I should be good to go Sunday,” Goldwire said. “It's just a sprain, so I should be able to play on Sunday. It's been going well."

Oklahoma will need steady production from their other veteran leaders, including Tanner Groves.

St. Bonaventure center Osun Osunniyi stands 6-foot-10 and averages 11.2 points and 7. 2 rebounds per game. Groves picked up his physicality during OU’s stretch run in the regular season, but he’ll have to be ready to battle on Sunday night to prevent the Bonnies from building up a big advantage on the boards.

“I think the last week or two or three, I think I’ve been rebounding the ball really well,” Groves said. “That’s kind of something I’ve been focusing on quite a bit. I’m trying to grab as many boards as I can.

“… I think that’s good moving forward, especially in the NIT. It kind of propels me to get ready for hopefully have a big one here on Sunday and keep it going.”

A win on Sunday would propel the Sooners into the third round of the NIT, and would put the team just one victory away from punching their ticket to Madison Square Garden.

But first, Moser’s team has to take care of business Sunday night.

Tip-off between the Sooners and the Bonnies is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

“Win and advance, man,” Moser said. “It’s tournament time. I think (the team is) excited about trying to win and advance.”

