Oklahoma Makes Another Addition to Basketball Staff

Tad Glibert will be the new director of operations for the Sooners on Porter Moser's staff.

Another addition to the staff for Porter Moser heading into Year 2 in Norman.

Oklahoma and Moser announced the hiring of Tad Glibert as director of operations on Tuesday.

"Happy to have Tad join the Sooners," Moser said in a release. "He is one of the most organized and creative guys in the industry. He brings experience from Northwestern and we look forward to him working with our staff and student-athletes."

As Moser referenced, Glibert was on the staff with Northwestern in the same role from 2015-2019, where he worked alongside current OU assistant coach Emanuel Dildy.

"I am excited and honored to be at such a high-level university and learn under one of the best coaches in the country," Gilbert said. "The culture that coach Moser continues to build here is special. I look forward to working with a great staff and helping our program achieve a standard of excellence on and off the court."

For the last three years, Glibert was out of basketball living in Malawi, Africa serving as the chief operating officer for Circle of Hope International.

He is a graduate of Indiana Wesleyan in 2014, getting his master’s degree in sports administration from Northwestern in 2016.