Oklahoma Overcomes Slow Start to Beat Houston Baptist

After scoring just 22 first half points, Porter Moser's Sooners exploded in the second half to get back on track before Thanksgiving.

NORMAN — America’s annual tryptophan induced Thanksgiving hangover arrived a night early in the Lloyd Noble Center.

Fresh off their first defeat of the season, the Oklahoma Sooners (5-1) sleepwalked through their contest against the Houston Baptist Huskies (1-4) on Wednesday night, prevailing in an ugly 57-40 win.

The offensive indecisiveness which cost them the Myrtle Beach Invitational final against Utah State on Sunday spilled over into the first half, as the offense looked sluggish and disjoint.

Houston Baptist jumped out to a 5-0 lead and hung tough with the Sooners all the way until halftime, holding the Sooners to a dreadful 31 percent shooting in the first half and filling the Lloyd Noble Center with more groans than cheers over the opening 20 minutes.

Porter Moser’s halftime message clearly hit home, however, as the Sooners started the second half on an 18-0 run, holding the Huskies scoreless for the first seven minutes of the half.

Oklahoma forced nine second half turnovers, allowing them to get out in transition and bank some easy points, something they struggled with in the first half.

Offensively, senior Elijah Harkless led the way with a season-high 13 points for the Sooners, also pulling down nine boards and dishing out two assists.

Joining him in spearheading the OU attack was Jordan Goldwire, who also added 11 points, three rebounds and three assists to the cause.

Moser said the team is still searching for guys to step up and take the reins offensively, and the Sooners will need veterans like Goldwire and Harkless to be money alongside Tanner Groves once OU gets into Big 12 play.

In conjunction with their senior leaders, the Sooners also got big second half contributions from true freshman C.J. Noland and transfer Jacob Groves.

Jacob Groves splashed home eight points, while Noland was just behind him with seven points, one bucket short of tying his career-high.

Oklahoma’s reserves kept up the defensive intensity down the stretch, clamping down on the Huskies to ensure OU would only allow 13 second half points total, turning the game into a late-stage blowout, but the Sooners did finish with a season-low 11 assists as a team.

OU will hope to build on their second half performance in their next outing as they’ll again be headed out to the East Coast. The Sooners will travel to play Central Florida on Saturday afternoon, with tip-off slated for 1 p.m.