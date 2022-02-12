Oklahoma Pushes No. 8 Kansas, Falls 71-69 in Allen Fieldhouse

The Sooners almost pulled their second straight top 10 upset, but ultimately succumbed to the Phog on Saturday afternoon.

LAWRENCE, KS — Riding high off a mid-week upset of the No. 9-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Oklahoma Sooners again flirted with a huge win.

Porter Moser’s Sooners pushed the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday afternoon, leading for over 25 minutes before succumbing to the home team 71-69.

A strong close to the game pushed Kansas across the finish line, handing the Sooners their 20th consecutive loss inside Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

The loss knocked OU to 14-11 overall and 4-8 in Big 12 play, and pushed Kansas to 20-4 and 9-2.

Jordan Goldwire led the way for the Sooners, scoring a career-high 20 points in the loss, joining forces with Tanner Groves to allow OU to hang tough with the Jayhawks.

The Spokane, WA, native once again put in a stellar performance against Kansas, adding 19 points for the Sooners on 4-of-11 shooting from deep.

Tanner Groves Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Elijah Harkless and Jalen Hill both added double-digit scoring to help keep the Sooners in front through a majority of the first half, but Kansas made the necessary plays to close out the game down the stretch.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Jalen Wilson and Zach Clemence with just under eight minutes left sparked a furious KU rally. The Jayhawks went on an 11-0 run to build a 63-57 lead, a lead they didn't relinquish.

Poor foul shooting down the stretch from the Jayhawks left the door open for the Sooners, as OU cut the lead to two points with 15.4 seconds left, but Goldwire was unable to sink one last jumper to send the game to overtime.

Jordan Goldwire Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

In the end, Oklahoma struggled with the Jayhawks’ size as Wilson, Christian Braun and David McCormack combined to score 51 of Kansas’ 71 points on the afternoon.

Though the Sooners did a much better job taking care of the ball, only surrendering nine turnovers, poor shot selection down the stretch and losing the rebounding battle 32-26 contributed to the loss.

Harkless finished with 12 points and four rebounds and Hill added 10 points and seven rebounds.

But Umoja Gibson was held scoreless on 0-for-2 shooting and fouled out late just one game after he dropped 30 points on Texas Tech.

The Sooners won’t have much time to regroup, as they’ll return home Tuesday to host another ranked foe.

Oklahoma welcome No. 20 Texas to Lloyd Noble Center, with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m. The game against the Longhorns will be broadcast on ESPN.

