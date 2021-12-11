Oklahoma Rebounds With Emphatic Victory Over No. 12 Arkansas

The Sooners notched their second ranked win of the year with their 88-66 demolition of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

TULSA — For the second time in December, the Oklahoma Sooners have knocked a ranked opponent off their perch.

Traveling 126 miles up the Turner Turnpike, Porter Moser’s Sooners trounced the No. 12-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks 88-66 at the BOK Center.

The victory moved the Sooners to 8-2, while the Razorbacks fell to 9-1 in their first defeat of the year.

A pair of hot starts to begin each half proved to be the difference for the Sooners.

OU opened the game on a 13-0 run, draining three straight triples to get Oklahoma off to a blistering start from beyond the arc.

Arkansas responded to the early hole, battling back to cut the Sooner lead to six points entering halftime, but again OU distanced themselves.

Oklahoma opened the second half on another run, this time an 11-2 streak, to give themselves some more breathing room.

But just like their last outing against Butler, the Sooner shooters went ice cold in the middle of the second half, opening the door for an Arkansas rally.

The Razorbacks held the Sooners scoreless for over four minutes, cutting the Sooner lead back to just five with a 9-0 run of their own.

Once again under pressure to close out the game, OU’s defense stood tall inside the BOK Center.

Holding the Razorbacks scoreless for over five and a half minutes down the stretch, the Sooners put the game away with an 17-0 run, finally playing mature basketball with a late lead.

And while no clear go-to guy emerged down the stretch, Oklahoma’s offense got contributions from six different Sooners in the final 10 minutes to close out the emphatic victory.

Elijah Harkless led the way with 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting, followed by Tanner Groves with 16 points and Jordan Goldwire with 12 points.

Umoja Gibson added 12 points and Jalen Hill finished with 11 points to round out the balanced OU attack.

In all, the Sooners knocked down 13-of-22 3’s, setting a season high of makes from beyond the 3-point line.

Oklahoma will now get more than a week off before returning home for their next contest.

The Sooners will host UT Arlington on Dec. 19, with tip-off from the Lloyd Noble Center scheduled for 2 pm.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.