Oklahoma Rolls Past Missouri State in NIT First Round

The Sooners are one step closer to a date with Madison Square Garden after breezing past the Missouri State Bears.

NORMAN — Oklahoma shrugged off a slow start to stroll to a first round NIT victory on Tuesday night.

Hosting an old foe from Porter Moser’s Missouri Valley Conference days, the Sooners dispatched the Missouri State Bears 89-72 inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

The win moved OU to 19-15 on the year, as the Sooners now await the winner of the matchup between the 4-seeded Colorado Buffalos and St. Bonaventure.

Missouri State’s season came to a close with the loss, and the Bears finished 23-11 on the year.

Before the game on Monday, Moser said the hardest game in the NIT can often be the first contest, as the team is still reeling from the disappointment of missing the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears hoped to capitalize on the disappointing as they came out firing, hoping to take advantage of a disinterested Sooners team.

Oklahoma committed four straight turnovers in the middle of the first half, and Missouri State took advantage, building a 23-19 lead with 9:31 left in the half.

After the ensuing media timeout, Moser rallied his team.

Seniors Jordan Goldwire and Umoja Gibson responded, giving the Sooners an offensive boost to take a 47-41 halftime lead.

Out of the halftime intermission, Oklahoma never looked back.

Ethan Chargois hit a wide-open corner 3 with 12:35 left in the game that capped off a 13-2 Sooner run and opened up a 17-point advantage.

From there, Oklahoma coasted across the finish.

Umoja Gibson Josh Callaway / SI Sooners

Gibson finished with a game-high 28 points as the sharpshooter from Waco knocked down 5-of-10 from deep. Goldwire supported Gibson’s outburst with another 15 points, also pulling down one rebound and dishing out eight assists.

Isiaih Mosley did everything he could to keep the Bears in the game, scoring 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting while also adding 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to pull the first round upset.

The Sooners now await their second round opponent.

Either St. Bonaventure or Colorado will advance to play Oklahoma on Sunday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.