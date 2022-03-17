Skip to main content

Oklahoma Senior Tanner Groves Named First-Team Academic All-America

The graduate transfer from Eastern Washington averages 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds this season while carrying a 4.0 GPA.

Oklahoma senior Tanner Groves was named first team Academic All-America on Tuesday by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Groves, from Spokane, WA, graduated last summer from Eastern Washington with a Bachelor of Arts degree in interdisciplinary studies with a 3.89 GPA. At OU, he’s pursuing a Master of Arts in organizational leadership with a 4.00 GPA.

The 6-foot-10 Groves has started 32 games for the Sooners this season and averages 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest. Groves is shooting 53.9 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from 3-point range.

Groves, a three-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week winner this season, is one of 10 men's basketball finalists for the Senior Class Award.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It’s the second year in a row that OU has landed a player on the Academic All-America squad. Last season, Brady Manek was named third team.

The Sooners beat Missouri State 89-72 on Tuesday in the first round of the NIT Tournament in Norman, and will host St. Bonaventure on Sunday night at Lloyd Noble Center. 

3-16 Jennie Baranczyk
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Jennie Baranczyk Media Session

By Josh Callaway1 minute ago
WBB-Taylor Robertson
Women's Basketball

Oklahoma Senior Taylor Robertson Earns All-America Honors

By John E. Hoover17 minutes ago
Gasso 2
Softball

Patty Gasso: NIL 'Could Be' to Blame for Oklahoma Still Missing the 'Little Things'

By John E. Hoover46 minutes ago
Eric Gray - Nebraska 2
Football

Oklahoma Starting 11: Running Back Eric Gray

By John E. Hoover6 hours ago
NIT-Porter Moser 2
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 114

By Josh Callaway7 hours ago
Baker Mayfield
Football

Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Comments on Uncertain Future with Cleveland

By Josh CallawayMar 15, 2022
3-15 Jordan Goldwire & Umoja Gibson (Post-Missouri State)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma Players NIT First Round Postgame

By Josh CallawayMar 15, 2022
3-15 Porter Moser (Post-Missouri State)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser NIT First Round Postgame

By Josh CallawayMar 15, 2022