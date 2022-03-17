Oklahoma Senior Tanner Groves Named First-Team Academic All-America

The graduate transfer from Eastern Washington averages 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds this season while carrying a 4.0 GPA.

Oklahoma senior Tanner Groves was named first team Academic All-America on Tuesday by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Groves, from Spokane, WA, graduated last summer from Eastern Washington with a Bachelor of Arts degree in interdisciplinary studies with a 3.89 GPA. At OU, he’s pursuing a Master of Arts in organizational leadership with a 4.00 GPA.

The 6-foot-10 Groves has started 32 games for the Sooners this season and averages 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest. Groves is shooting 53.9 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from 3-point range.

Groves, a three-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week winner this season, is one of 10 men's basketball finalists for the Senior Class Award.

It’s the second year in a row that OU has landed a player on the Academic All-America squad. Last season, Brady Manek was named third team.

The Sooners beat Missouri State 89-72 on Tuesday in the first round of the NIT Tournament in Norman, and will host St. Bonaventure on Sunday night at Lloyd Noble Center.