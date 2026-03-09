Abby Dayton Provides Oklahoma Surprise Third-Base Option After Nelly McEnroe-Marinas Injury

NORMAN — During the lineup introductions before Saturday’s weekend opener against Abilene Christian, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas was first up on the baseline.

The Sooners’ redshirt sophomore third baseman, who suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament against Southeastern Louisiana less than a week earlier, was all smiles as she did her normal pregame-introduction dance routines with her teammates.

"The heartbreak that we have for Nelly is just really, really hard," Sooners coach Patty Gasso said. "And to have her walk out and hear the fans just cheer for her, she got emotional after that. ...

During the game, McEnroe-Marinas was a source of regular encouragement to her teammates.

McEnroe-Marinas leaves a sizable hole.

She was hitting .461 with three home runs and 16 RBIs this season after hitting .339 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs a year ago as well as providing a solid defensive presence at third.

But Gasso said her roster was well-positioned to absorb the loss.

It’s hard to argue that.

Only one player is hitting less than .392 and everyone who has taken an at-bat this season has at least three home runs.

There’s also plenty of defensive flexibility.

Gasso held tryouts for third base late last week, when it was determined McEnroe-Marinas was out for the season.

She expected players like Sydney Barker, Allyssa Parker and Lexi McDaniel to jump into the group.

Outfielder Abby Dayton’s appearance was a bit more of a surprise.

But Dayton felt comfortable in the infield after sometimes moving in from center to be a fifth infielder when situations called for it a year ago.

“I jumped in there because I just want to do whatever is best for the team, and I know that we have some opening spots, so I was just like, ‘Let’s go,’ for the team,” Dayton said.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Gasso was impressed with Dayton, and inserted her at third base late in Sunday’s series finale against Abilene Christian.

Shortly after she entered, Dayton made a nice grab to start a double play.

There was also another benefit.

“It was fun being on the infield,” Dayton said. “I talk a lot, so now the pitchers can hear me.”

While Dayton figures to be used some at the spot, Barker and Parker figure to be the primary third baseman moving forward.

Each started two games at the position over the weekend.

"They've done everything I've asked them to do about learnign to play different positions," Gasso said.

Gasso also praised the trajectory of second baseman Ailana Agbayani.

Agbayani went 6 for 9 over the weekend, hitting her fourth home run of the season in Saturday’s opener against Abilene Christian and then picking up her 200th career hit two innings later on a bunt single.

"She's such a threat, really," "Everytime she comes to the plate, really, I feel so confident. She has really active takes. If she's not goign to swing, she's really measuring things up. It's a good way to take pitches, even if they're strikes. ... She's so reliable, to me. We can do anything with her."

Agbayani said she wasn’t aware she was closing in on 200 career hits.

“I just think it shows that I get on base,” Agbayani said. “That’s all I’m trying to do. We have girls like Kendall Wells and all through the lineup that hit home runs so I’m just trying to get on base and get hits or walks.”

But Agabayani has already equaled her home run output from last season, and is one away from her career high set as a sophomore at BYU.

“I honestly think just working hard in the weight room and just learning from everyone else’s at-bats,” Agbayani said of the reasons for her power surge. “I think you can see everyone on this team has power all throughout the whole lineup, so I think it’s just learning and feeling.”