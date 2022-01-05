Oklahoma Showed Fight in Road Loss to No. 1 Baylor

The Sooners ultimately lost, but Porter Moser's team hung tough with the best team in the nation on Tuesday night.

Porter Moser’s Sooners are ahead of schedule.

Oklahoma ultimately fell on Tuesday night to the No. 1-ranked Baylor Bears 84-74, but the transfer-laden OU roster proved they belonged on the floor with the nation’s best inside the Ferrell Center.

Baylor continued their perfect start to the season, moving to 14-0 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 play, while the Sooners fell to 11-3 (1-1).

And somewhat surprisingly, Oklahoma hung with the Bears due to an efficient offensive performance, not an elite defensive showing.

With leading scorer Tanner Groves back into the lineup after a COVID-related absence, Moser’s offense was humming, knocking down 56 percent of their field goals for the night.

Unfortunately for OU, while the Sooners had plenty of scoring punch, they also failed to compete on the boards.

Baylor outrebounded OU 34-16, cashing in 12 offensive boards for 19 second chance points compared to zero for OU

After hanging tough for the first nine minutes, Baylor finally created some distance with a 15-6 scoring run over a six-minute stretch in the middle of the first half.

While Oklahoma was able to right the ship, the Bears took a nine-point lead into the halftime intermission.

But Moser’s experienced team didn’t wilt.

Behind nice contributions from big men like Groves, Jalen Hill and Ethan Chargois, the Sooners battled back, cutting the lead to six points with a little under five minuets left in the game.

OU’s issue rebounding reared its ugly head again once the Sooners had cut the lead to six, however.

With under five minutes left in the game, the Oklahoma defense forced an airball out of Baylor guard L.J. Cryer, but couldn’t pull down the defensive board. Adam Flager was able to chase down the rebound, dishing the ball to senior Flo Thamba who made OU pay, extending the lead back out to eight and essentially ending any dreams of a Sooner upset.

OU had one last run in them, however.

A quick 4-0 run with a minute and a half left cut the deficit to five points, and the Sooners forced a turnover as the Bears tried to inbound the ball.

Moser called a timeout with 50.1 seconds left in hopes of drawing up the perfect play, but Umoja Gibson triple from the corner to pull his team within one possession was partially blocked.

Groves, Gibson and Hill ended up leading the Sooners in points, scoring 13, 12 and 12 respectively, but it was a pair of bench contributions that helped OU stay in the game.

Chargois gave Moser 13 nice minutes, scoring 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

True freshman Bijan Cortes also helped hold things together for OU when veteran guard Jordan Goldwire got into foul trouble. Cortes ran the offense for 15 minutes, scoring six points while dishing out three assists.

OU won’t have much time to digest the loss, as the Sooners have another highly ranked opponent on deck in No. 11 Iowa State on Saturday night inside the Lloyd Noble Center

The Cyclones’ only defeat this season came at the hands of Baylor.

Tipoff between the Sooners and the Cyclones is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday night, and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

