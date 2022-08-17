Skip to main content

Oklahoma Transfer Joe Bamisile Finally Gets His Big News

Bamisile, a transfer from George Washington, committed to OU in April but only learned Wednesday that the NCAA has granted his eligibility waiver for 2022-23.

Oklahoma’s basketball team just got better — officially.

Combo guard Joe Bamisile received an immediate NCAA eligibility waiver for the upcoming season, the school announced on Wednesday.

Bamisile and fellow two-time transfer Grant Sherfield have both received waivers for the upcoming season and are eligible to play right away.

Bamisile, a 6-foot-4 guard from Chesterfield, VA, attended George Washington during the 2021-22 season and was named third-team All-Atlantic 10 Conference. He appeared in 30 games (29 starts) and averaged 16.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in 31.3 minutes. Bamisile shot 45.8 percent from the floor and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Before his one season at GW, Bamisile’s freshman season was spent at Virginia Tech. He appeared in 13 games and averaged 3.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest.

Bamisile, who committed to transferring to OU on April 11 and signed with the Sooners on May 9, has three years of eligibility remaining.

Sherfield, a 6-2 point guard, played at Nevada the last two seasons after beginning his college career at Wichita State. He started 28 games for the Wolfpack last season and led the team in scoring (19.1 points per game), assists (6.4) and minutes (35.1). He was named third-team All-Mountain West.

Sherfield has two years of eligibility remaining.

FB - D.J. Graham
Football

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 136

By Josh Callaway36 minutes ago
Marvin Mims, Alamo Bowl
Football

Two Oklahoma Stars Ranked in ESPN's College Football Top 100

By Ryan Chapman1 hour ago
Generic - OU Fans 2
Football

Oklahoma Expanding Private Tailgating Areas for 2022 Football Season

By Josh Callaway4 hours ago
Andrew Raym
Football

Brent Venables: Oklahoma Has 'Nine Guys' Who Can Contribute on the Offensive Line

By Ryan Chapman4 hours ago
USATSI_17396862
Football

Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Get to Know Kent State

By Ross Lovelace8 hours ago
Brent Venables
Football

Brent Venables Didn't Like Oklahoma's Poor Practice, But Did Enjoy Saturday's Scrimmage

By John E. Hoover22 hours ago
8-16-22 Brent Venables
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Media Session

By Josh CallawayAug 16, 2022 3:53 PM EDT
T.D. Roof 4
Football

Oklahoma LB T.D. Roof Out With Biceps Injury

By John E. HooverAug 16, 2022 2:16 PM EDT