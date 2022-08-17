Oklahoma Transfer Joe Bamisile Finally Gets His Big News

Oklahoma’s basketball team just got better — officially.

Combo guard Joe Bamisile received an immediate NCAA eligibility waiver for the upcoming season, the school announced on Wednesday.

Bamisile and fellow two-time transfer Grant Sherfield have both received waivers for the upcoming season and are eligible to play right away.

Bamisile, a 6-foot-4 guard from Chesterfield, VA, attended George Washington during the 2021-22 season and was named third-team All-Atlantic 10 Conference. He appeared in 30 games (29 starts) and averaged 16.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in 31.3 minutes. Bamisile shot 45.8 percent from the floor and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Before his one season at GW, Bamisile’s freshman season was spent at Virginia Tech. He appeared in 13 games and averaged 3.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest.

Bamisile, who committed to transferring to OU on April 11 and signed with the Sooners on May 9, has three years of eligibility remaining.

Sherfield, a 6-2 point guard, played at Nevada the last two seasons after beginning his college career at Wichita State. He started 28 games for the Wolfpack last season and led the team in scoring (19.1 points per game), assists (6.4) and minutes (35.1). He was named third-team All-Mountain West.

Sherfield has two years of eligibility remaining.