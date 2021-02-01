Oklahoma's Austin Reaves, Alondes Williams out for Monday's game at Texas Tech

After missing Saturday's big win over Alabama, COVID-19 will prevent them from playing in Lubbock

Oklahoma seniors Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams will miss Monday night’s Big 12 Conference basketball game at Texas Tech.

The news was revealed in the pregame notes package released Sunday night by the OU athletic department communications staff on SoonerSports.com.

Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams Pool photo / Ty Russell

“Due to COVID-19 protocols, senior guard Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams will not be available on Monday,” the press release said.

The duo previously missed Saturday’s 66-61 win over No. 9-ranked Alabama at Lloyd Noble Center, but several Sooners stepped up in their place.

The Sooners play the Red Raiders on ESPN’s Big Monday telecast. No. 24 OU (11-4 overall, 6-3 Big 12) and No. 10 Tech (12-5, 4-4) tip off at 8 p.m.

OU should move up in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 after gaining the historic distinction of three straight victories over Top 10 opponents. That’s only been done three times in poll history (the poll started in 1948-49).

If the Sooners beat Tech, they’ll become the first team to ever defeat four consecutive Top 10 opponents.