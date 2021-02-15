FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Oklahoma's Austin Reaves earns Big 12 honor

After hitting game-winner at WVU, Sooners senior is among conference leaders in scoring, rebounding, assists and shooting
Austin Reaves taking over the second half of Oklahoma’s big win at West Virginia — particularly his game-winning floater to put the Sooners up 91-90 in the final seconds — earned him his second career Big 12 Conference’s player of the week honors.

Reaves shares this week’s award with West Virginia’s Sean McNeil. Kansas’ Jalen Wilson is Newcomer of the Week.

Reaves hit the game-winning shot to lead the Sooners in a double-overtime thriller on the road at No. 14 West Virginia. He had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while shooting 50 percent from the field and 100 percent from the free throw line.

The senior guard scored 22 of his points after halftime, including the winning bucket with 26 seconds remaining in the second overtime period.

Reaves became just the third player in Big 12 history to produce a game of 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. The win was OU's nation-leading fifth over a top-15 team this season.

Reaves is currently fifth among Big 12 scorers at 16.56 points per game, ranks 13th at 5.56 rebounds per game, and is second at 5.44 assists per game. He’s also seventh in the conference in field goal shooting at .442. and leads the league in free throw shooting at .882.

According to OU research, he's the only player in the country averaging 16.5, 5.6 and 5.4 this season.

OU (13-5, 8-4 Big 12) stands alone in second place in the Big 12 standings and is scheduled to play Texas on Tuesday night in Norman, weather permitting.

