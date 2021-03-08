Oklahoma's Austin Reaves earns conference honors

Oklahoma senior Austin Reaves earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Conference team, announced Monday by the league.

Reaves heads to the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City this week ranked second among Big 12 scorers at 17.48 points per game, and is third in assists at 4.86.

Austin Reaves Pool photo / Luke Lu

Reaves also leads the Sooners (and ranks 12th in the conference) at 5.67 rebounds per game, and is ninth in the league in shooting percentage (.431) and leads all conference players in free throw shooting .871).

Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon was snubbed, as he was shut out of the second and third team honors, instead being named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

De'Vion Harmon Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Harmon ranks 18th among Big 12 scorers at 12.96 points per game and was tied for ninth in the league with four 20-point performances this season. In conference games, Harmon averaged 13.35 points per game and shot .476 from the field.

Elijah Harkless Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Elijah Harkless, a transfer from Cal State Northridge, brought his defensive reputation to Norman and led the Sooners and ranked third among Big 12 players with 1.79 steals per game.

Despite his contributions on the defensive end of the floor for Oklahoma, Harkless did not win the Big 12 Newcomer of the year award, as Texas Tech's Max McClung was instead given the honor.

Baylor's Davion Mitchell was named the conference Defensive Player of the Year, and Harkless was not voted to either the All-Newcomer team or All-Defensive teams.