The Sooners missed the NCAA Tournament, but Porter Moser's team will still host postseason games in Norman.

Oklahoma’s path to through the NIT was revealed on Sunday night.

Selection Sunday ended in disappointment for Porter Moser’s Sooners. OU (18-15 overall, 7-11 in Big 12 play) missed the 68-team NCAA Tournament field, as the Selection Committee named the Sooners the second team out of the Big Dance.

As a result, Oklahoma was seeded in the NIT, and will have the option to host the opening rounds of the tournament as long as they stay alive in the tournament.

Earning the 1-seed in the NIT, Oklahoma will open the tournament against Missouri State who finished the season 23-10 out of the Missouri Valley Conference.

The opening round contest will be played on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. inside the Lloyd Noble Center, and it will be broadcast on ESPN.

Should OU advance, they’ll play the winner of St. Bonaventure and the 4-seed, Colorado.

Matchups between 2-seeded North Texas and Texas State and 3-seeded Mississippi State and Virginia loom on the bottom half of OU’s NIT section.

The NIT is a 32-team tournament where the ultimate reward is a trip to Madison Square Garden. The NIT semifinals and final will play in New York City on March 29 and March 31.

Oklahoma’s best run in NIT history was a runner-up finish in 1991, when the Sooners fell to Stanford 78-72 in the championship. This will be the OU’s eighth appearance all-time in the NIT, and the Sooners’ last trip to the NIT was in 2004.

