OU Basketball: New Faces Shine for Oklahoma in Exhibition Win Over OCU

NORMAN — Porter Moser’s Oklahoma Sooners looked a little different on Tuesday night.

Taking the floor for the first time in the 2022-23 season, seven new Sooners made their debut in OU’s 89-53 exhibition game victory over the Oklahoma City University Stars at Lloyd Noble Center.

Transfers Grant Sherfield, Joe Bamisile, Sam Godwin and Yaya Keita joined freshmen Otega Oweh, Milos Uzan and Benny Schroder in taking the floor in an Oklahoma uniform for the first time.

Sherfield was the only newcomer to crack the starting lineup, but nine different Sooners got a healthy helping of minutes throughout the opening 30 minutes of the contest. He looked comfortable running the offense, though it took Sherfield until the second half to find his shooting touch.

The Nevada transfer finished with a team-high 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting, also dishing out four assists for the Sooners.

A familiar face in Tanner Groves also posted a double-double, as he scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including knocking down 2-of-4 attempts from 3-point range, and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Uzan and Oweh made an impression from the bench in their first action of the year.

Getting into a groove early on, Uzan scored nine of his 11 points in the first half.

Unafraid to put the ball on the floor and get to his spot in the mid-range, Uzan was a perfect 4-of-4 from inside the arc.

Oweh was happy to attack the basket as well.

Spreading the floor on the wing with his 6-foot-5, 210-pound frame, Oweh found success as a cutter. He ended the night with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, also pulling down three rebounds.

Godwin and Bamisile also contributed off the bench, finding ways to impact all aspects of the game.

Bamisile pulled down nine rebounds to add to his seven points, and Godwin scored eight points and added five rebounds as a third option down low behind Groves and Jalen Hill.

Overall, Oklahoma shot 50 percent from the field, but the Sooners struggled to connect from deep.

The team combined to shoot just 6-of-26 from 3.

But OU defended well against a physically outmatched OCU team, holding the Stars to 27 percent shooting from the field. Oklahoma also won the rebounding battle 56-33, though the Sooners committed 15 turnovers.

With the dress rehearsal in the books, Oklahoma will open up regular season play on Nov. 7 against Sam Houston State.

Tip-off from the Lloyd Noble Center is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.