OU Basketball: Oklahoma Closes Out Tight Big 12 Win Over West Virginia

NORMAN — Oklahoma finally survived a tight Big 12 battle at home.

Porter Moser’s Sooners saw a nine-point lead evaporate over the final 12 minutes of Saturday’s contest with West Virginia at Lloyd Noble Center, once again forcing OU to execute late.

OU lost its first two conference home games against Iowa State and Texas by four combined points. But this time, Jalen Hill made four free throws in the final seconds to seal the victory.

Hill hit a pair of free throws to put the Sooners up 72-70 with 31 seconds left.

Moser then went small defensively, opting for true freshman Otega Oweh and C.J. Noland instead of either Tanner Groves or Sam Godwin.

The gambit worked, as the Sooners successfully switched to contest Erik Stevenson’s 3-pointer.

Hill came down with the rebound and was fouled, sinking another pair of free throws to put OU up 74-70 with 15 seconds left.

On the ensuing possession, Stevenson drew a non-shooting foul but missed the back end of the 1-and-1, and Groves pulled down the defensive rebound with Oklahoma up three to ice the team’s second Big 12 victory.

West Virginia cut it to 77-76 as Seth Wilson’s consolation 3-pointer beat the buzzer for the Mountaineers.

Grant Sherfield carried over his strong offensive performance from OU’s loss against Kansas on Saturday.

He paced the Sooners (11-6 overall, 2-3 Big 12) with 22 points on 5-of-15 shooting, consistently getting to the free thrown line to knock down 9-of-11 foul shots.

Behind Sherfield, the Sooners got offensive contributions up and down the lineup.

OU shot 56 percent from the floor as a team, the exact same as West Virginia (10-7, 0-5), and eight other Oklahoma players scored in the victory.

Hill continued his strong offensive showings in Big 12 play, finishing as OU’s second-leading scorer with 14 points and six rebounds.

Freshman guards Milos Uzan also finished in double figures, adding 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for Oklahoma.

But OU held on despite the offense going cold at the end of the game.

Hill rose up for a dunk with 6:14 left, but that was the Sooners’ final field goal.

Oklahoma hit 11 straight free throws to close out the win as the offense sputtered.

The Sooners also survived despite losing the turnover battle 14-5, but OU outrebounded the physical Mountaineers 29-19.

Things don’t let up after Oklahoma closed out the must-win game.

Next, OU travels to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State in the first Bedlam basketball battle of the season.

Tip-off between the Sooners and the Cowboys is slated for 8 p.m. Wednesday, and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.