OU Basketball: Oklahoma Demolishes No. 2 Alabama in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

NORMAN — A hot shooting start helped Oklahoma build a quick double-digit lead on Saturday.

The No. 2-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide came out of halftime needing to cut into a 17-point deficit at the Lloyd Noble Center, and turned to probably NBA Draft Lottery pick Brandon Miller to get back into the game.

But the Sooner defense had other ideas.

C.J. Noland pulled down a defensive rebound off of Jahvon Quinerly’s miss, and pushed the pace.

He found teammate Jalen Hill to his right, who took flight and cocked back a monster dunk to ignite the Lloyd Noble Center and extend the lead back to 18 points.

The Sooners rode the raucous atmosphere the rest of the way, blowing out the Crimson Tide 93-69, snapping a grueling three-game losing streak in the process.

Oklahoma (12-9 overall, 2-6), who is currently underwater in conference place, needed a win by any means to breathe life back into its season.

Now the Sooners will head back to Big 12 play this week with momentum at their backs after toppling the No. 2 team in the country.

It was OU's first win over a team ranked in the AP Top 2 since beating Kansas 64-55 on March 10, 2002 at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield led all scorers with 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting, also adding six assists and three rebounds.

OU wasted no time heaping the pressure on the Crimson Tide.

Oklahoma used back-to-back triples from Tanner Groves and Milos Uzan to dart out to a quick 13-6 lead by the first media timeout, and early indication of the Sooners’ sharpshooting on the day.

Over the next six minutes, Bijan Cortes, Hill and Sherfield all got in on the long ball fun, helping the Sooners push the lead to double digits.

In OU’s previous three losses, the Sooners averaged 4.6 makes from deep for the entire game.

Saturday, the Sooners connected on 6-of-8 triples in the first half.

The success from behind the 3-point line opened up the entire offense, as Oklahoma finished the first half shooting 68 percent from the field. OU took a 50-33 lead into halftime, and the scoring outburst was the second most points Porter Moser’s team has scored in the first half this season, only trialing the 52 points over the first 20 minutes Oklahoma posted on Dec. 17 against Central Arkansas.

OU added another 43 points in the second half, finishing shooting 57.6 percent from the floor.

Hill was Oklahoma’s second-leading scorer, adding 26 points and eight rebounds while shooting 9-of-11 from the floor.

Groves also had a nice afternoon, posting 14 points and 12 rebounds to help the Sooners win the overall rebounding battle 36-33.

The Big 12 grind will continue on Wednesday when the Sooners play host to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Oklahoma lost the season’s first Bedlam battle 72-56 on Jan. 18, and will be looking for revenge.

The contest is slated to tip off at 8 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.