OU Basketball: Oklahoma Stunned on Opening Night

NORMAN — A dreadful offensive performance left Oklahoma stunned on Monday night.

The inability to execute down the stretch cost the Sooners.

OU had multiple chances in the final minute to extend its lead over the Sam Houston State Bearkats to double digits, but Porter Moser’s team couldn’t buy a bucket.

Gifted a chance to win the game, Sam Houston’ Lamar Wilkerson delivered.

The Bearkats guard drained a 3-pointer from the corner with four seconds left to bury the Sooners, and Sam Houston State walked out of the Lloyd Noble Center with a 52-51 upset victory.

Nine of Wilkerson’s game-high 17 points came in the final four minutes, as Oklahoma threw away a 12 point lead over the final five minutes of the contest.

The scoring struggles in the final minutes were indicative of the entire night, as OU shot 37 percent from the field and turned the ball over 21 times.

Sam Houston made the Sooners pay dearly for those mistakes, converting the Oklahoma turnovers into 11 points on the other end.

OU struggled to break the Bearkats’ full-court pressure all night long. When the Sooners did break the press, they never appeared to settle into their offense in the halfcourt.

Despite the shooting struggles, Oklahoma’s defense was solid for most of the night.

OU held the Bearkats to 33 percent from the field, but Sam Houston State buried 5-of-7 shots down the stretch to wipe away OU’s lead.

Transfer guard Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with 14 points, and both Tanner and Jacob Groves added 11 points each, but the rest of the team struggled to get anything going offensively.

The rest of OU’s team shot 4-of-20, including a combined 0-of-12 showing from starters Jalen Hill and C.J. Noland.

Sam Houston only led the contest for 1:32 on Monday, but it was all the Bearkats needed to shock the Sooners.

Oklahoma shot 5-of-19 from beyond the arc and only made 14-of-20 free throws as the Sooners left plenty on the floor in the loss.

OU only got 14 points of the bench as well, as all of Moser’s new pieces struggled to mesh in Game 1.

The Sooners won’t have long to dwell on the loss, as they get back to action later this week.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff will head to Norman, clashing with Oklahoma at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Lloyd Noble Center.

