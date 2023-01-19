OU Basketball: Oklahoma Wilts in Bedlam Blowout

STILLWATER — Careless basketball to start the second half cost Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

The Sooners made the trip to Gallagher-Iba Arena, but were unable to overcome turnovers and defensive lapses to top the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Mike Boynton’s team rode the momentum across the finish line, beating Porter Moser’s Sooners 72-56 to notch the win in the season’s first Bedlam battle.

After OU (11-5 overall, 2-4 Big 12) held OSU to 24 points in the first half, the Cowboys needed just eight minutes after halftime to score 26 more points.

Avery Anderson III attacked the rim, drawing a foul from OU’s Sam Godwin, and the Cowboy guard converted the and-1 to cap off OSU’s 12-3 run to start the second half. The possession put Oklahoma State up three points, and the Sooners never recaptured the lead.

The Cowboys (10-8, 2-4) shot 54.8 percent from the field, including 6-of-10 from deep in the second half, scoring 48 points over the final 20 minutes.

Oklahoma’s backcourt wasn’t immune from the rough start, as freshman guard Milos Uzan and veteran Grant Sherfield combined to commit four turnovers in the first five minutes of the second half.

The defensive implosion erased Sherfield’s first half effort, where he scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting to keep the Gallagher-Iba crowd at bay.

A Jalen Hill layup cut the Cowboy lead down to five points with 5:53 remaining, but back-to-back buckets by Bryce Thompson and Kalib Boone extended the advantage back out to nine.

Boynton shed his orange blazer, tossing it into the bench and slapping the floor to ignite the OSU crowd.

Oklahoma State’s defense responded with a stop, stuffing Tanner Groves at the rim, winning back to the ball and fully asserting control of the contest.

Groves and Godwin combined to score six points on the night, as the Cowboys’ superior size won the day.

Sherfield was shutout in the second half, and Jacob Groves was Oklahoma’s only other scorer to reach double-digits, finishing with 10 points.

Oklahoma committed 13 turnovers to OSU’s seven, and the Cowboys converted nine offensive rebounds into 11 second-chance points.

The Sooners head home needing to regroup, as the Big 12 grind continues on Saturday.

Oklahoma will host the Baylor Bears at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

